Hell in a Handbag to Present THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE CHEESE PYRAMID at The Clutch

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 2025/26 season with the world premiere of The Golden Girls: The Cheese Pyramid, a new addition to its “Lost Episodes” parody series.

Written by Artistic Director David Cerda* and directed by Brigitte Ditmars**, this comedic production will run from May 8 – June 21, 2026 at The Clutch, Handbag’s boutique performance space at 4335 N. Western Ave. in Chicago.

The cast includes ensemble members Kelly Bolton*, David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Scott Sawa* and Danne W. Taylor* with Honey West. Additional casting to be announced.

About the Production:

In this hilarious new adventure, Rose (Ed Jones*) finds herself in need of extra income and stumbles upon a unique business opportunity — the first multi-level marketing company in St. Olaf, introducing local households to the cheeses of her hometown.

Pretty soon Rose has a garage full of cheese, and no idea how to get rid of it.

Enter Blanche (Grant Drager*), Dorothy (David Cerda*) and Sophia (Kelly Bolton*) with their creative ideas to help Rose organize an unforgettable cheese party, with the audience invited as guests. The show asks: Can the girls save Rose from financial disaster using their party-planning expertise?

Chicago’s beloved geriatric superstars return in an all-new Golden Girls escapade, promising to deliver their cheesiest episode yet.

The production team includes Marcus Klein* (Scenic Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Syd Genco** (Make-Up Design) and Keith Ryan* (Wig Design).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member | **Denotes Handbag Associate Member