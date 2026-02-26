The Conspirators To Present TARTUFFE, OR, THE CHARLATAN At Stars & Garters

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Conspirators will present TARTUFFE, OR, THE CHARLATAN by Molière, directed by Wm. Bullion, at Stars & Garters, 3914 N. Clark St., from May 8 through June 7.

The production will include preview performances on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m., with a press opening scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 7 p.m. Regular performances will take place Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m., with a special industry performance on Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m.

Following recent productions including Duck Soup! and Chicago Cop Macbeth, the company returns with a new staging of Molière’s comedy about religious hypocrisy and deception. The story unfolds in the home of the wealthy Orgon, where Tartuffe, a pious fraud, ingratiates himself with the family. Tartuffe wins Orgon’s devotion and attempts to marry his daughter, seduce his wife, and seize his property. His scheme is ultimately exposed when an emissary from the King intervenes.

The cast will be announced at a later date.

The production team includes Conspirators Producing Director Sid Feldman (producer/style coach) and Wm. Bullion (director/executive artistic director), with Morgan Laszlo (scenic design), Abby Gillette (lighting and props design), Ollie Voirin (costume design), Sebby Woldt (sound design), Libby Beyreis (violence design), Hailey D. Blackstone (technical director/production manager), Stef Brundage (dramaturg), Peg Burr (assistant director), Matthew Bonaccorso (stage manager), and Jackie Cormier (assistant stage manager).

Wm. Bullion co-founded The Conspirators in 2016 and has directed the company’s previous productions. Sid Feldman co-founded the organization and has written plays, adaptations, screenplays, and essays in addition to producing projects for multiple Chicago groups.

Founded in 2016, The Conspirators is a Chicago-based collective dedicated to performance in a neo-Commedia style known as “The Style,” a theatrical approach influenced by Commedia dell’Arte, Ariane Mnouchkine, and other traditions.