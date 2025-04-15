Stars of Million Dollar Quartet at Paramount Theater Perform Monthly Jam Concert Davenport's In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Davenport's will feature members of Paramount Theater's current cast of Million Dollar Quartet who will be performing their monthly jam billed as Four Buck Family Band.

Featuring cast members Madison Palmer, Garrett Forrestal, Alex Swindle, Jake Saleh, Haley Jane Schafer and Sam Pearson, the evening is nonstop rock n roll. The jam is full of fun tunes that are current, nostalgic, unique, coupled with the members own personal flair of storytelling. They are theater performers, vocalists, and multi-instrumentalists, which provides a depth of versatility.

These monthly jams have constantly sold out, so get your tickets early for Monday, May 12 at 8pm. Tickets are $10.

This event is part of Davenport's Million Dollar Quartet Weekend (May 9-12), that will also feature the original Tony Award winning Broadway cast member Levi Kreis in concert for two nights on May 9 and 10. Visit DavenportsPianoBar.com for more information.

