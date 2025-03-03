STAND-UP MOMEDY SHOW Comes To Raue Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Raue Center For The Arts has announced the “Stand-Up Momedy Show,” featuring an all-star lineup of comedic talent. On Friday, May 9, 2025, at 8 PM, enjoy a night of laughter with Kristen Toomey, Chastity Washington, Colleen Brennan, and Bridget McGuire.

This clean(ish) comedy show celebrates the hilarity of womanhood—ranging from motherhood to midlife crises, marriage, divorce, online dating, and all of life's little irritations. Men are more than welcome to join in on the fun, making it the perfect night out for everyone. Two are Moms, two have moms which equals four funny women talking about all that life throws at us!

Meet the Comedians:

Kristen Toomey

With a stand-up career that began in 2008, Kristen has quickly become an influential figure in comedy. Her Micro Special has garnered over 400K views, and her viral reels have surpassed 20 million views. Kristen's recent debut album, “Mother. F#$^er,” hit #1 on iTunes, solidifying her status in comedy.

Chastity Washington

A seasoned performer with over thirty years in the industry, Chastity has appeared on major platforms like HBO Def Jam and BET Comic View. Her recent special, “Live at Dandy,” is now available on Amazon Prime and Tubi, showcasing her exceptional storytelling and comedic skills.

Colleen Brennan

A graduate of Second City Conservatory, Colleen is known for her polished and observational comedic style. She has performed in various notable festivals and shows, and her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show highlighted her growing popularity.

Bridget McGuire

Hailing from New York, Bridget brings her self-deprecating humor to the stage, touching on relatable topics like family and anxiety. In addition to stand-up, she works in advertising and contributes to notable publications discussing her life experiences.

Grab your girlfriends, your book club, or even your mom for a night filled with relatable humor and laughter. The Stand-Up Momedy Show promises to be a delightful escape, exploring the ups, downs, and absurdities of life through the lens of incredibly funny women.

Tickets start at $35 ($24.50 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. Restrictions and fees may apply.

