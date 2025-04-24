Review: TITANIC THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whoever heard of steel that rips?

These are lyrics from the song The Blame sung by Captain E.J. Smith, J. Bruce Ismay the owner and Thomas Andrews the ship designer. The ship? The Titanic. The current production at Marriott Theatre is Titanic the Musical. David Girolmo portrays the Captain, Adam Pelty is the owner and Christopher Kale is the designer. The story and book are by the late Peter Stone. Music and lyrics were written by Maury Yeston.

Titanic premiered on Broadway in 1997, the same year as the epic movie was released. It won 5 Tony Awards including best musical. This is not like the film. Director and choreographer Connor Gallagher (Marriott debut – please do more) has created an exceptional stage experience. There is the excitement of coming to America, joy at returning home, love, heartbreak and loss. You will find yourself being moved to tears. The ensemble cast is stellar. Songs are divided between all the passengers.

In the first act, the third class passengers are singing about what they plan to do once they arrive in America. There are three Kates (Laura Guley, Victoria Okafor in her Marriott debut and Erica Stephan) in the third class and their harmony is stunning. Second class passenger Alice Beane (Lillian Castillo) knows just about everything about the first class passengers and does her best to mill with them. Her husband Edgar (James Earl Jones II) keeps reminding her they are not the same as first class. The historic couple in first class is Isidor and Ida Straus (David Keating and Heidi Kettenring).

He was co-owner of Macy’s. She would not get on a lifeboat. She would not leave him. In Act Two, Isidor and Ida sing a duet which is at once heartbreaking but filled with love. Collette Pollard’s set design gives the total feel of the ship. Yes there are lifeboats. The score has some of the most beautifully written songs. Conductor Brad Haak and the orchestra fill the theatre with this score that makes the audience gasp.

Costume Designer Sully Ratke has dressed the passengers in colorful and gorgeous attire. It is art. The ensemble songs are extremely powerful. We know how this story ends. I believe the fact that we know this is why the production is so emotional. We are watching the passengers and the crew entering the final hours of life. We see them after the collision with the iceberg. The Captain and crew are dignified. They do what they must do.

The Marriott has given a new view of this story. It is powerful. It is moving. It’s history. Bring Kleenex.

