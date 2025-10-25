Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at The James M. Nederlander Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How can love survive? One of the songs in Act Two of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s classic (it’s more than classic) story of faith, hope, betrayal, anger, growth and above all, love, The Sound of Music.

As a critic, it can be intimidating to review a show multiple times. I have also appeared three times in this musical. I often wonder if this is going to movie version put on a stage. This new national tour, directed by 3 time Tony award winning Jack O’Brien, brings only a part of the movie to this production. The talented cast is led by Cayleigh Capaldi in her Broadway national debut as Maria. Chicago native Kevin Earley portrays Captain Georg von Trapp. Christianne Noll portrays The Mother Abbess. The Captain’s close friend Max Detweiler is played by Nicholas Rodriguez. The conniving Baroness Elsa Schraeder is portrayed by Kate Loprest. Maria becomes the governess to the seven children of Captain von Trapp. His long time housekeeper Frau Schmidt (Jennifer Malenke) has witnessed the parade of governesses. She is loyal to the Captain, the memory of his wife and his children. She is the one constant in their lives. Franz, the butler (John Adkison) has been with the Captain for a long time but he ultimately becomes an enemy.

Everyone is familiar with the story. Maria’s connection with the children is instant although Liesl (Ariana Ferch in her national tour debut) makes it clear she doesn’t need a governess. Liesl has romantic feelings for Rolf Gruber (Iann Coursey). Elsa wants to marry the Captain and Max is willing to help that occur. The Captain is an Austrian loyalist and he finds out that Elsa and Max are willing to continue business with the Nazis. The Captain and Elsa never marry. Max enters the family into a festival. The Nazis have other plans for the Captain. The family does perform and they win. However, they flee to the Abbey. The nuns help them to escape and leave Austria.

With national tours, you never know what the stage design will be. This was stunning. Tours need to be able to move the pieces easily. The audience applauded when the curtain came up and we see the von Trapp home for the first time which has a beautiful staircase and a gorgeous chandelier. There are doors which open to the terrace. The mountains are on a painted backdrop but are very real. Bravo Douglas W. Schmidt!

Eight-time Tony winner Natasha Katz's lighting design is top notch. The thunderstorm during the night which brings the children to Maria is done so that the audience is able to see it.

Kai Harada’s sound designs add to the overall effect of day to day living at the von Trapp home. The orchestra, under the direction of Jonathan Morro, filled the Nederlander beautifully with the beloved songs everyone knows.

The stage version deals with the Nazi invasion in greater detail than the movie. It is a huge part of the story. It is also happening again in our world. Dick and Oscar never ran away from an ugly truth. They made their audience think.

The Sound of Music opened on Broadway in 1959 – 14 years after the World War. This was Dick and Oscar’s last collaboration. Oscar died in 1960 at the age of 65. His last lyric? “Edelweiss – bless my homeland forever”. The national tour at the Nederlander has preserved the original story – warts and all – for us to appreciate and to again give thanks for the incredible duo that is Dick and Oscar.

Reader Reviews

Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...