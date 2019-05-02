Red Clay Dance Presents DANCE4PEACE Concert June 1

To conclude Red Clay Dance Company's 10th anniversary season, Red Clay Dance Academy presents the 7th Annual Dance4Peace Youth Concert and Community Hug Award Saturday, June 1 at Benito Juarez Community Academy, 1450 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago.



This year's theme is "Building Bridges" and features performances by the Red Clay Dance Academy students, the Red Clay Dance Youth Ensemble, and guest companies Dyett High School Dance Department (Chicago, Ill.), DancExcel (Gary, Indiana), and DLD Dance Center (Downers Grove, Ill.).



As a highlight of this event, Red Clay Dance presents the 2019 Community Hug Award to Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block, My Hood, My City, which provides underprivileged youth with an awareness of the world and opportunities beyond their neighborhoods. Explorations focus on STEM, arts and culture, citizenry and volunteerism, health, community development, culinary arts and entrepreneurism. Previous recipients include Soul Children of Chicago Founder Walt Whitman, former dancer and "hiplet" creator Homer Hans Bryant, hip-hop artist Che "Rhymefest" Smith, Muntu Dance Theatre Artistic Director Amaniyea Payne, and Little Black Pearl Founder and Executive Director Monica Halsip.



The Red Clay Dance Academy, the official school of Red Clay Dance Company, is committed to offering world-class dance training for youth, teens, and adults. Classes are open to age one and older from beginners to advanced dancers.

Red Clay Dance Academy presents Dance4Peace

Youth Concert and Community Hug Award

Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m. at Benito Juarez Community Academy,

1450 W. Cermak Rd., Chicago.

Tickets are $7-15 and are available at redclaydance.com.

All programming is subject to change.

For more information about RCDC and the 10th anniversary season, visit redclaydance.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You