RUTH BADER GINSBURG: A LIVING DOCUMENT Begins Streaming This Weekend

On Saturday, June 12th at 8:00pm CST, Play-PerView will present Dianne Nora's Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document in collaboration with Chicago's A Red Orchid Theatre. The production will stream through June 16, 2021.

In Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document, Justice Ruth convenes a female and non-binary chorus of nine to tell the story of her life through scenes, stories, and standup, showcasing her enduring legacy as an activist, jurist, and icon. Spanning ninety years of history, Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Living Document offers a closer look at one of the most revered and reviled figures in modern American life. Following its initial presentation, the production will be available on-demand through June 16th. Proceeds from this reading will benefit the ACLU and A Red Orchid Theatre.

Featuring Tony Award winner Blair Brown (Copenhagen, "Orange Is the New Black"), Sadieh Rifai (Netflix's "Easy," "Patriot"), Karen Aldridge (Matilda, "Fargo"), Kirsten Fitzgerald (Widows, "Sirens"), Sara Sevigny ("Empire"), Esteban Andres Cruz (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, "Chicago Fire"), Fawzia Mirza ("Chicago Fire"), Delia Kropp ("Work in Progress"), and Cheryl Lynn Bruce (Stranger Than Fiction, The Grapes of Wrath), this production will be helmed by Kristina Valada-Viars.