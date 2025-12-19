Photos: First Look at Music Theater Works’ ANNIE

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Music Theater Works’ Annie, in the George Van Dusen Theatre, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, is now playing through January 4, 2026. Annie, with music by Charles Strouse, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and book by Thomas Meehan, is directed by Producing Artistic Director Kyle Dougan-LeBlanc, choreographed by Mollyanne Nunn and music directed by Michael McBride.

For more than a century, audiences around the world have been inspired by the story of Annie, the spunky, red-headed orphan whose unshakable optimism transforms everyone she meets, including billionaire Oliver “Daddy” Warbucks. Winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Annie shines with some of the most beloved songs in musical theatre history, such as “Tomorrow,” “NYC” and “You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile.” In this fresh reimagining, a modern city finds new light through Annie’s hope and determination, reminding us that love, generosity and courage can change even the darkest of days … and that home is where the heart dares to hope.

The cast of Annie includes, in alphabetical order, Catharina Araujo (she/her, Tessie); Diana Marilyn Alvarez (she/they, ensemble/U/S); Eric Amundson (he/him, ensemble/Sound Effects Man/others); Audrey Bucholz (she/her, Molly); Kristin Brintnall (she/her, ensemble/Bonnie/others, U/S Lily St. Regis); Jenny Couch (she/her, ensemble/Ronnie/others/U/S Grace Farrell); Eric Desnoyers (he/him, ensemble/Henry Morgenthau/others/U/S Franklin Roosevelt); Molly Dibble (she/her, Duffy); Riley Dominiak (she/her, ensemble/Connie/others/U/S Star to Be); Marianne Embree (she/her, ensemble/Mrs. Greer/others); Quinn Frances (she/her, youth ensemble/U/S Molly); David Geinosky (he/him, Rooster Hannigan); Eliza Monté Gilbert (they/them, ensemble/U/S Drake); Desiree Gonzalez (she/her, Grace Farrell); Jimmy Hogan (he/him, ensemble/U/S Bundles/Bert); Emily Holland (she/her, Lily St. Regis); J’Nae Howard (she/her, ensemble/U/S Bonnie); Brielle Horwitch (she/her, Pepper/U/S Annie); Rebecca Hutchinson (she/her, youth ensemble/U/S July); Albert Johnston (he/him, ensemble/U/S Sound Effects Man); Léa Juat (she/her, Kate); Kylie Kaplan (she/her, youth ensemble/U/S Kate); Charlotte Keefer (she/her, youth ensemble/U/S Pepper); Katie Kotila (she/her, ensemble/U/S Ronnie); Larrah Lambo (she/her, July); Allison Rose Macknick (she/her, ensemble/Mrs. Pugh/U/S Miss Hannigan); Michael Metcalf (he/him, Oliver Warbucks); Jojo Nabwangu (she/her, youth ensemble/U/S Tessie); Asia Posey (she/her, ensemble/Star to Be/U/S Mrs. Greer); Callan Roberts (he/him, ensemble/Bundles/Bert/others/U/S Rooster Hannigan); Katie Romanski (she/her, youth ensemble/U/S Duffy); Peter Ruger (he/him, ensemble/Drake/others/U/S); Bob Sanders (he/him, ensemble/Franklin D. Roosevelt); Elin Joy Seiler (she/her, Annie); Sarah Smith (she/her, Miss Hannigan); Raymond Cam Truong (he/him, ensemble/U/S Dog Catcher); Korey White (he/him, ensemble/Dog Catcher/others/U/S Oliver Warbucks), Nosi (he/him, Sandy/owner: Desi & Evan Thorne) and Teddy (he/him, Sandy/owner: Jojo Nabwangu).

Photo Credit: Brett Beiner

