Chicago Children’s Theatre Unveils First-Ever Chicago Sensory Theatre Summit

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago Children’s Theatre will present its first-ever Chicago Sensory Theatre Summit, a new international gathering of theatre professionals, teaching artists, educators, and disability advocates focused on advancing accessibility and engagement in the performing arts.

The summit will feature a mix of industry-focused workshops and public-facing events, including the Red Kite Friendship Tour, a Valentine’s Day Red Kite Prom for teens on the autism spectrum, an immersive theatre experience for very young audiences titled A Piece of Cake!, and Chicago Children’s Theatre’s free 20th Birthday Bash. Events will take place throughout February at Chicago Children’s Theatre in the West Loop.

Chicago Children’s Theatre Co-Founder and Artistic Director Jacqueline Russell and the organization’s education staff curated the summit drawing on the company’s 20 years of sensory-centered work, including the Red Kite Project for children on the autism spectrum, all-access productions designed for visually impaired audiences, and the R.O.A.R. (Residencies of Arts and Resilience) program.

“The Chicago Sensory Theatre Summit will demonstrate the positive impacts of inclusive, immersive performance experiences for diverse audiences,” said Russell, “especially neurodivergent individuals or those with sensory sensitivities, by engaging multiple senses like touch, smell, taste, sight and sound, beyond seeing and hearing.”

All events take place at Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 South Racine Avenue. Some events are free, while others are ticketed. Professional development workshops are offered on a Pay What You Are Able sliding scale. Registration details and updates are available at chicagochildrenstheatre.org/event/chicago-sensory-summit.

EVENTS OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC

RED KITE PROM

Saturday, February 14 | 7:00–10:00 p.m.

Tickets: $10

Designed for teenagers on the autism spectrum, Red Kite Prom offers a sensory-friendly prom experience with reduced lighting and sound, designated break spaces, trained chaperones, and alternative activities. Attendees will receive a pre-prom social story and are encouraged to participate at their own comfort level.

RED KITE FRIENDSHIP TOUR

Sunday, February 15 | 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Tickets: $10

A 30-minute multisensory theatrical experience tailored to young people on the autism spectrum. Performers guide audiences through participatory storytelling inspired by Red Kite, Green Mountain.

CHICAGO CHILDREN’S THEATRE 20TH BIRTHDAY BASH

Saturday, February 28 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

All ages

Free with RSVP

The public celebration will include mini storytime classes, crafts, interactive sensory experiences, and previews of upcoming productions, including the design process for Goodnight Moon.

A PIECE OF CAKE!

Saturday and Sunday, February 28 and March 1

9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

For ages 0–6

Tickets: $10

An immersive theatrical experience for very young audiences, inviting families to participate in an interactive story using movement, sound, touch, and imagination.

PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT & INDUSTRY EVENTS

Unless otherwise noted, workshops are ticketed on a Pay What You Are Able sliding scale.

COMMUNITY MIXER

Monday, February 2 | 6:00–9:00 p.m.

Free with RSVP

A networking event for teaching artists, administrators, and TYA professionals, featuring a welcome from Jacqueline Russell and a conversation with blind media artist Andy Slater.

ENGAGING 8 SENSES TO THEATRICALIZE YOUR CLASSROOM

Monday, February 9 | 5:00–7:00 p.m.

Led by Sam Mauceri

A workshop focused on multisensory creative drama strategies for educators and teaching artists working with early learners.

YOUR NEURO-INCLUSIVE DRAMA CLASSROOM

Thursday, February 12 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Led by Sam Mauceri and Teri Talo

A professional development session on inclusive classroom strategies for working with neurodiverse students.

RETURN TO SELF & SPACE: ESSENTIAL GROUNDWORK FOR CREATIVES

Wednesday, February 18 and Friday, February 20 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Led by Jacqueline Russell and Catherine Councell

A two-part workshop exploring multisensory play, somatic tools, and trauma-conscious creative practices.

MULTISENSORY PLAY IN BEDSIDE PEDIATRIC THEATRE

Thursday, February 19 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Led by Elizabeth Brendel Horn

A workshop examining multisensory theatre practices for pediatric hospital settings.

THE HUNTER HEARTBEAT METHOD

Friday, February 20 | 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, February 21–22 | 10:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Led by Kelly Hunter

A multi-day workshop introducing sensory drama games developed with autistic individuals.

Kelly Hunter BOOK SIGNING

Sunday, February 22 | 6:00 p.m.

Free with RSVP

Kelly Hunter will discuss her work and sign copies of Shakespeare’s Heartbeat: Drama Games for Autistic People.

CO-CREATING THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG

Monday, February 23 | 1:00–3:00 p.m.

Led by Jamal Howard and Ellie Levine

A session exploring devised theatre practices for preschool audiences.

Chicago Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. HAIRSPRAY (Uptown Music Theater of Highland Park) 6.6% of votes 2. RENT (Highland Park Players) 6.5% of votes 3. DREAMGIRLS (The Drama Group) 6.3% of votes Vote Now!