Photos: Inside Opening Night of LITTLE BEAR RIDGE ROAD at Steppenwolf Theatre

The production will run through August 4, 2024.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company is concluding its 48th season with the world premiere of Little Bear Ridge Road, a comic, cosmic and intimate drama by MacArthur Fellow Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale, A Bright New Boise), directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello (Wicked, Airline Highway).
See photos from opening night below!
Due to popular demand, Little Bear Ridge Road will enjoy two additional weeks of performances, extending through Sunday, August 4, 2024 in Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater.
Tony and Emmy Award-winning ensemble member Laurie Metcalf (The Conners, Three Tall Women – Tony Award) comes home to Steppenwolf, joined by John Drea (Steppenwolf debut), Meighan Gerachis (POTUS, Domesticated) and Micah Stock (Steppenwolf debut, It's Only A Play – Tony Award nomination).
In the outer limits of rural Idaho, the last two estranged members of the Fernsby family tree, a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew, reunite to sort the mess left behind after a troubled father's passing. They now face an uncomfortable and universal question: how do we deal with other people? And is connection more trouble than it’s worth? As their relationship begins anew, the two reluctant Fernsbys ¬– separated by age and experience – start to understand the joys and perils of letting someone else into your own story, even if only for a moment.
The creative team includes Scott Pask (Scenic Design), Jessica Pabst (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Design), John Baker (Dramaturg), Gigi Buffington (Voice and Text Coach), Patrick Zakem (Creative Producer), Tom Pearl (Producing Director), JC Clementz, CSA (Casting), Laura D. Glenn (Production Stage Manager) and Jaclynn Joslin (Assistant Stage Manager). For full cast and creative team bios, click here.
Photo credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera
Meighan Gerachis, John Drea, Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock, Joe Mantello and Samuel D. Hunter
Meighan Gerachis, John Drea, Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock
Joe Mantello, Laurie Metcalf and Samuel D. Hunter
(front, l to r) Meighan Gerachis. Mara Casey, Laurie Metcalf and Mary Beth Fisher (back, l tor) Chad Bay, John Drea, Micah Stock and Evan Mulrooney
Mara Casey, Evan Mulrooney, Mary Beth Fisher and Chad Bay
Samuel D. Hunter and Micah Stock
Samuel D. Hunter and John Baker
Meighan Gerachis, Audrey Francis, Micah Stock, Glenn Davis, Laurie Metcalf and John Drea
Audrey Francis, Robert Breuler, Namir Smallwood, Celeste M. Cooper, Laurie Metcalf, Cliff Chamberlain, Alana Arenas, Tim Hopper and Glenn Davis
Audrey Francis and Glenn Davis, PennyMaria Jackson and Brooke Flanagan
Ouida Maedel and Ian-Julian Williams
