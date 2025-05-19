 tracking pixel
Photos: DRINK THE PAST DRY World Premiere At Ghostlight Ensemble

Written by Ensemble Member Maria Burnham.

By: May. 19, 2025
Ghostlight Ensemble will present the premiere of Drink the Past Drya site-specific piece of immersive theatre about the connections we have to the past and how sometimes to move forward, we have to go back. Check out photos from the show.

Written by Ensemble Member Maria Burnham, this original piece of site-specific theatre is set in a nondescript neighborhood bar in the middle of Chicago that looks like every other bar in every other neighborhood in the city. But this bar has a secret. It can take you anywhere in time…but only once and only within the walls of the bar, so it turns out not to be as popular a place as one might think.

Catherine Councell, Alex Albrecht, and Khnemu Menu-Ra

From left: Dianne Wawrzyniak and Catherine Councell

Alex Albrecht, Khnemu Menu-Ra and Catherine Councell

Valerie Cambron, Alex Albrecht and Khnemu Menu-Ra

Abbie Brenner and Valerie Cambron

Alex Albrecht and Katharine Jordan

Katharine Jordan and Stephen Dunn

Katharine Jordan and Khnemu Menu-Ra

Alex Albrecht, Valerie Cambron, Khnemu Menu-Ra and Katharine Jordan

Katharine Jordan and Stephen Dunn

