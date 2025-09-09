Overshadowed Theatrical Productions Presents HARVEY This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Overshadowed Theatrical Productions will present Harvey, Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy, running Friday, September 19 through Saturday, October 11, 2025. Performances will take place on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, with a special behind-the-scenes Q&A session with the cast following each Friday evening show.

The light-hearted classic follows Elwood, a charming but eccentric gentleman whose closest companion is Harvey—an invisible six-foot rabbit. While Elwood sees only kindness and fun in his unusual friendship, his worried sister struggles to find a husband for her daughter, and an exasperated doctor hides his own romantic entanglements. The result is a delightful series of mix-ups that highlight the themes of imagination, acceptance, and family.

“Harvey is a story about kindness, acceptance, and the power of imagination,” said director Kady Debelak. “It’s a reminder that joy can be found in the most unexpected places.”

Originally premiering in 1944, Harvey won the 1945 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was later adapted into the beloved 1950 film starring Jimmy Stewart, solidifying its place as one of America’s most cherished comedies.

For over 20 years, Overshadowed Theatrical Productions has provided high-quality, family-friendly theater that entertains, inspires, and promotes a Biblical message while fostering a positive community atmosphere. The company is also dedicated to training and encouraging the next generation of performers and theater technicians.