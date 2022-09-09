Navy Pier Releases Full Chicago Live! Schedule

Navy Pier has announced its full lineup for the upcoming Chicago Live! event. Chicago Live! Is the Pier's annual two-day live performance festival highlighting Chicago's vibrant performing arts scene, held through the generous support from the Pritzker Foundation.

More than 60 of the city's top marquee names-a third of which are participating for the first time-will give back-to-back performances from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept, 25.

Performances will be at the East End Plaza, the Wave Wall Platform and the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park at Navy Pier. For information on parking and updates on Chicago Live!, please click here.

Saturday, Sept. 24 Schedule

East Stage

12 p.m. - Joffrey Ballet

12:30 p.m. - Mandala South Asian Performing Arts

1 p.m. - Trinity Irish Dancers

1:30 p.m. - Chicago Sinfonietta

2 p.m. - Korean Performing Arts Institute of Chicago

2:30 p.m. - Culture Shock Chicago

3 p.m. - Yin He Dance Company

3:30 p.m. - PARA.MAR Dance Theatre

4 p.m. - Forward Momentum

4:30 p.m. - Puerto Rican Arts Alliance

5 p.m. - Chicago Repertory Ballet

5:30 p.m. - Muntu Dance Theatre

6 p.m. - Giordano Dance Chicago

6:30 p.m. - Hiplet

7 p.m. - COMMON Conservatory

7:30 p.m. - Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

8 p.m. - Red Clay Dance Company

8:30 p.m. - Visceral Dance Chicago

9 p.m. - Ensemble Español

Lake Stage

12 p.m. - Chicago Soul Jazz Collective

12:30 p.m. - "Yours, Stephen Sondheim" (excerpts)

1 p.m. - Jabowen Dixon

1:30 p.m. - The Neo-Futurists

2 p.m. - Cabaret Zazou presents LUMINAIRE

2:30 p.m. - Victor Garcia

3 p.m. - Old Town School of Folk Music presents Nikki O'Neill Band

3:30 p.m. - Chicago Human Rhythm Project

4 p.m. - Dee Alexander

4:30 p.m. - Mercury Theater Chicago

5 p.m. - Harris Theater presents Adrian Dunn Singers and RIZE Orchestra

5:30 p.m. - About Face Theatre

6 p.m. - Porchlight Music Theatre

6:30 p.m. - Annoyance Theatre

7 p.m. - American Blues Theater

7:30 p.m. - iO Theater

8 p.m. - K.F. Jacques

8:30 p.m - NuBlu Band

Wall / Beer Garden/Pier

1 p.m. - The Actors Gymnasium

2-9 p.m. - DJ Readerz

2 p.m. - Lyric Opera of Chicago

3 p.m. - Chicago Samba

4:30 p.m. - Soul Children of Chicago

Sunday, Sept.25 Schedule

East Stage

12 p.m. - The Seldoms

12:30 p.m. - Meher Dance Company

1 p.m. - La Escuelita Bombera de Corazon

1:30 p.m. - Chicago Symphony Orchestra

2 p.m. - Joel Hall Dancers

2:30 p.m. - Chicago Dance Crash

3 p.m. - Chicago Philharmonic

3:30 p.m. - Ayodele Drum & Dance

4 p.m. - Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

4:30 p.m. - Chicago Opera Theater

5 p.m. - South Chicago Dance Theatre

5:30 p.m. - Momenta Dance Company

Lake Stage

12 p.m. - Chicago Shakespeare Theater

12:30 p.m. - Young Chicago Authors

1 p.m. - Blue Man Group

1:30 p.m. - Chicago Fringe Opera

2 p.m. - Northlight Theatre

2:30 p.m. - ChiArts

3 p.m. - Kokandy Productions

3:30 p.m. - Black Ensemble Theater

4 p.m. - Jazz Institute of Chicago

4:30 p.m. - Jabowen Dixon

5 p.m. - Pinqy Ring

5:30 p.m. - Congo Square Theatre

Wall / Beer Garden/Pier

12 p.m. - Chicago Children's Theatre

12-6 p.m. - DJ Readerz

1 -2 p.m. - Old Town School of Folk Music presents a square dance with The Silver Trotters

2:30 p.m. - Jerrell L. Henderson