Lyric Opera of Chicago to Hold Dance Auditions for THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT

The Daughter of the Regiment is casting 10 male-presenting dancers and 1 male-presenting cover.

Feb. 27, 2023  
Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for solo dancers with significant stage experience for its upcoming production of The Daughter of the Regiment by Gaetano Donizetti. The production was originally staged by acclaimed director Laurent Pelly. Karine Girard is the choreographer and August Tye is the ballet mistress.

The Daughter of the Regiment is casting 10 male-presenting dancers and 1 male-presenting cover. The revival choreographer, Karine Girard, is seeking dancers with exceptional ability in modern technique with strong musicality and rhythm. Applicants must also be strong actors. Dancers of all ethnicities are encouraged to apply.

Rehearsals will begin October 9, 2023, with seven (7) performances running from Saturday, November 4 through Saturday, November 25, 2023.

The deadline to register for this audition is Thursday, March 30, at 5:00pm CT

The schedule for Thursday, April 6 is as follows:

9:00am - Check-in: must arrive by 9:30am

10:00am - Warm-up class

11:00am - Audition begins (should conclude no later than 5:00pm, likely earlier)

Due to COVID-19, Lyric currently implemented a mandatory vaccination policy. Applicants must show proof of vaccination, including a booster shot if eligible, in order to audition. We will keep applicants/hires updated if the policy changes.

For further information on audition requirements and registration, please email your résumé and headshot via attachment to balletaud@lyricopera.org. Auditions will be by invitation only.

Please be prepared to show a government-issued photo identification card to gain access to the audition. All applicants must have valid eligibility to work in the United States. Lyric Opera will not apply for working permits for foreign dancers.

Artists at Lyric Opera of Chicago are represented by the American Guild of Musical Artists. Should you be hired for The Daughter of the Regiment you will be required to join this union, if you are not already a member.

Lyric Opera of Chicago is committed to creating a diverse work environment and is proud to be an equal opportunity employer. Lyric Opera of Chicago does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, parental status, veteran status, or any other protected status under applicable laws. We encourage individuals of all backgrounds to apply.



