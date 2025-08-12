Goodman Theatre, Paramount, and More Nominated For 2025 Equity Jeff Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joseph Jefferson Awards will celebrate the 57th Anniversary of its Equity Theater Awards on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in downtown Chicago. The star-studded ceremony will honor excellence in Chicago-area Equity productions across more than 30 artistic and technical categories from the 2024–2025 season.

Returning to direct the ceremony is acclaimed Chicago director, actress, and singer E. Faye Butler, a multi-time Jeff Award recipient and former host of the 54th annual awards. The live event will be produced by longtime Jeff Awards members Paulette Petretti and Merril Prager, with further production details to be announced later this summer.

The 2024–2025 Chicago Equity theater season ran from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, with nearly 100 productions evaluated by the Jeff Awards committee.

Check out the full list of nominations below!

Production – Musical – Large (The Susan and Harlan Haimes Award)

Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Million Dollar Quartet (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Stolp Island Theatre)

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Production – Play – Large

The Audience (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre

East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre

Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and La Jolla Playhouse; presented in association with Madison Wells Live and LaChanze

Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit

Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre

A Raisin in the Sun (2025) – Court Theatre

Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre

Production – Play – Midsize

Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre

Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre

Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Production – Revue

Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone (2025) – The Second City e.t.c.

Blue Eyed Soul Sung by Brown Eyed People (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater

That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater

This Too Shall Slap (2025) – The Second City

Ensemble – Musical or Revue

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)

42 Balloons (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Kevin McCollum, Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes, and Sonia Friedman Productions in association with Debbie Hicks, Sam Levy, KLIVE Entertainment Corp., Kenny Wax and The Lowry

Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

This Too Shall Slap (2025) – The Second City

Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Titanique (2025) –

Ensemble – Play

The Antiquities (2025) – Goodman Theatre, Playwrights Horizon and Vineyard Theatre

Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre

East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and La Jolla Playhouse; presented in association with Madison Wells Live and LaChanze

Noises Off (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse

Peter and the Starcatcher (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit

A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre

New Work (The Libby Adler Mages Award)

Ngozi Anyanwu – Leroy and Lucy (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Atra Asdou – Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Lisa Dillman – No Such Thing (2025) – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Keiko Green – Gorgeous (2025) – Raven Theatre and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Lauren Gunderson – Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (2025) – Northlight Theatre

Jordan Harrison – The Antiquities (2025) – Goodman Theatre, Playwrights Horizon and Vineyard Theatre

Mickle Maher – Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre

Sadieh Rifai – The Cave (2025) – A Red Orchid Theatre

Director – Play – Midsize

Mikael Burke – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Marti Lyons – Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Nate Santana – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Steve Scott – Native Gardens (2025) – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Georgette Verdin – Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre

Robin Witt – A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre

Director – Play – Large (The Michael Maggio Award)

Braden Abraham – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre

Charles Newell – Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson – East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre

Ron OJ Parson – Hymn (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Malkia Stampley – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Jeremy Wechsler – Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit

Director – Musical – Large

Nick Bowling – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Lili-Anne Brown – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi – Million Dollar Quartet (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Stolp Island Theatre)

Connor Gallagher – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Amber Mak – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Katie Spelman – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Trent Stork – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Trent Stork – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Scott Weinstein – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Director – Revue

Carisa Barreca – Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone (2025) – The Second City e.t.c.

Daryl D. Brooks – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater

Jen Ellison – This Too Shall Slap (2025) – The Second City

Jackie Taylor – Blue Eyed Soul Sung by Brown Eyed People (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater

Scott Weinstein – Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Performer in a Principal Role – Musical

Devin DeSantis – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Samantha Gershman – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

J. Harrison Ghee – Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Danny Horn – Sunny Afternoon (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Beth Stafford Laird – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Michelle Lauto – Waitress (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Brittney Mack – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Evan Tyrone Martin – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Aurora Penepacker – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Stephen Schellhardt – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Performer in a Principal Role – Play

Atra Asdou – Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Debo Balogun – A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre

Janet Ulrich Brooks – The Audience (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Lucy Carapetyan – Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre

Elliot Esquivel – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Nate Faust – A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre

Gregory Fenner – Topdog/Underdog (2025) – The Gift Theatre

Chiké Johnson – Hymn (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

James Vincent Meredith – Hymn (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Tyler Meredith – Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (2025) – Northlight Theatre

Seoyoung Park – The Heart Sellers (2025) – Northlight Theatre

Namir Smallwood – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role – Musical

Sarah Bockel – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Joseph Anthony Byrd – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Jackson Evans – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Nicole Michelle Haskins – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Heidi Kettenring – 1776 (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Alexandra Palkovic – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Lorenzo Rush, Jr. – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Sawyer Smith – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Elizabeth Stenholt – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Aerie Williams – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Supporting Role – Play

Kierra Bunch – A Raisin in the Sun (2025) – Court Theatre

John Drea – Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (2025) – Northlight Theatre

Rae Gray – Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit

Erik Hellman – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre

Casey Hoekstra – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre

Martasia Jones – A Raisin in the Sun (2025) – Court Theatre

Laura Leonardo Ownby – The Outsider (2025) – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Nick Sandys – Peter and the Starcatcher (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Adam Schulmerich – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Anji White – East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre

Fred Zimmerman – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Performer in a Revue

Aja Alcazar – Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Tamara Batiest – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater

Britt Edwards – Blue Eyed Soul Sung by Brown Eyed People (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater

Claudia Martinez – Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone (2025) – The Second City e.t.c.

Bri Sudia – Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Solo Performance

Jean Claudio – Memorabilia (2025) – Teatro Vista Productions

Jessie Fisher – Every Brilliant Thing (2025) – Writers Theatre

Vanessa Severo – Frida... A Self Portrait (2025) – Writers Theatre

Scenic Design – Large

Andrew Boyce – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre

Andrew Boyce – You Will Get Sick (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Jeffrey D. Kmiec – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Jeffrey D. Kmiec – Million Dollar Quartet (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Stolp Island Theatre)

Jack Magaw – East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre

Courtney O’Neill – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Christopher Oram – Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Scenic Design – Midsize

José Manuel Díaz-Soto – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Lauren M. Nichols – Memorabilia (2025) – Teatro Vista Productions

Shayna Patel – Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues (2025) – American Blues Theater

Grant Sabin and Marcus Klein – The Last Wide Open (2025) – American Blues Theater

Mara Ishihara Zinky – Native Gardens (2025) – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble

Costume Design – Midsize

Sally Dolembo – A Lie of the Mind (2025) – Raven Theatre

Uriel Gomez – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Kristy Leigh Hall – Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company

Kotryna Hilko – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Lily Walls – Misery (2025) – American Blues Theater

Costume Design – Large

Raquel Adorno – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Mara Blumenfeld – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Sally Dolembo – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Theresa Ham – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Izumi Inaba – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Ryan park and Zhang Yu – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Sully Ratke – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Sound Design – Large

Eric Backus – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Eric Backus – Peter and the Starcatcher (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)

Michael Daly – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Emily Hayman – Henry V (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Willow James – You Will Get Sick (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Mikaal Sulaiman – Bust (2025) – Goodman Theatre in association with Alliance Theatre, Sonia Friedman Productions, Khaliah Neal and Thomas Swayne

Connor Wang – Leroy and Lucy (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Sound Design – Midsize

Angela Joy Baldasare – Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin (2025) – A Red Orchid Theatre

Satya Chávez – Memorabilia (2025) – Teatro Vista Productions

Joe Court – Misery (2025) – American Blues Theater

Michael Huey – Cygnus (2025) – The Gift Theatre

Michael Huey – Topdog/Underdog (2025) – The Gift Theatre

Christopher Kriz – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Lighting Design – Large

Rory Beaton – The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Lee Fiskness – The Da Vinci Code (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Greg Hofmann – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Greg Hofmann – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Yael Lubetzky – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Ryan O’Gara – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Lighting Design – Midsize

Ellie Fey – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

G. “Max” Maxin IV – Topdog/Underdog (2025) – The Gift Theatre

Eric Watkins – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Eric Watkins – Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre

Levi J. Wilkins – Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin (2025) – A Red Orchid Theatre

Choreography

Kasey Alfonso – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Breon Arzell – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Linda Fortunato – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Amber Mak – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Alexzandra Sarmiento – 42 Balloons (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Music Direction

Kory Danielson – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Kory Danielson – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Matt Deitchman – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre

Jermaine Hill – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Mason Moss – Sunny Afternoon (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Ryan T. Nelson – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre

Otto Vogel – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company

Original Music in a Play

Christopher Kriz – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre

Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen – Betrayal (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Kevin O’Donnell – Circus Quixote (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Brandon Reed and Mike Przygoda – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Richard Woodbury – Inherit the Wind (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Projection Design

Anthony Churchill and Mike Tutaj – The Da Vinci Code (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Michael Salvatore Commendatore – Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company

Paul Deziel – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Andrzej Goulding – 42 Balloons (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

George Reeve – The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Artistic Specialization

Jason Robert Brown – Original Score - Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical (2025) – Goodman Theatre

Chicago Puppet Studio, Lead Designers Caitlin McLeod and Zachary Sun – Puppet Design - Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions

Katie Cordts – Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design - Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi – Circus Choreography - Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi – Acrobatics - Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre

Short Run Production - Director

Charles Newell - An Iliad (2025) - Court Theatre

Short Run Production - Performer

Terry Guest - The Comedians (2025) - Raven Theatre

Timothy Edward Kane - An Iliad (2025) - Court Theatre

Bill Larkin - The Comedians (2025) - Raven Theatre