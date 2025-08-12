Goodman Theatre, Paramount, and More Nominated For 2025 Equity Jeff Awards

The 2024–2025 Chicago Equity theater season ran from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025, with nearly 100 productions evaluated by the Jeff Awards committee.
The Joseph Jefferson Awards will celebrate the 57th Anniversary of its Equity Theater Awards on Monday, September 29, 2025, at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance in downtown Chicago. The star-studded ceremony will honor excellence in Chicago-area Equity productions across more than 30 artistic and technical categories from the 2024–2025 season.
Returning to direct the ceremony is acclaimed Chicago director, actress, and singer E. Faye Butler, a multi-time Jeff Award recipient and former host of the 54th annual awards. The live event will be produced by longtime Jeff Awards members Paulette Petretti and Merril Prager, with further production details to be announced later this summer.
Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Million Dollar Quartet (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Stolp Island Theatre)
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre
The Audience (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre
East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre
Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and La Jolla Playhouse; presented in association with Madison Wells Live and LaChanze
Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit
Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre
A Raisin in the Sun (2025) – Court Theatre
Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre
Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre
Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre
Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone (2025) – The Second City e.t.c.
Blue Eyed Soul Sung by Brown Eyed People (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater
That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater
This Too Shall Slap (2025) – The Second City
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)
42 Balloons (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater by Special Arrangement with Kevin McCollum, Andy Barnes and Wendy Barnes, and Sonia Friedman Productions in association with Debbie Hicks, Sam Levy, KLIVE Entertainment Corp., Kenny Wax and The Lowry
Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
This Too Shall Slap (2025) – The Second City
Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Titanique (2025) –
The Antiquities (2025) – Goodman Theatre, Playwrights Horizon and Vineyard Theatre
Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre
East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater and Arena Stage, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, and La Jolla Playhouse; presented in association with Madison Wells Live and LaChanze
Noises Off (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company in a co-production with Geffen Playhouse
Peter and the Starcatcher (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit
A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre
Ngozi Anyanwu – Leroy and Lucy (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Atra Asdou – Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company
Lisa Dillman – No Such Thing (2025) – Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Keiko Green – Gorgeous (2025) – Raven Theatre and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Lauren Gunderson – Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (2025) – Northlight Theatre
Jordan Harrison – The Antiquities (2025) – Goodman Theatre, Playwrights Horizon and Vineyard Theatre
Mickle Maher – Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre
Sadieh Rifai – The Cave (2025) – A Red Orchid Theatre
Mikael Burke – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Marti Lyons – Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Nate Santana – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Steve Scott – Native Gardens (2025) – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Georgette Verdin – Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre
Robin Witt – A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre
Braden Abraham – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre
Charles Newell – Berlin (2025) – Court Theatre
Ron OJ Parson – East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre
Ron OJ Parson – Hymn (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Malkia Stampley – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Jeremy Wechsler – Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit
Nick Bowling – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Lili-Anne Brown – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Jim Corti and Creg Sclavi – Million Dollar Quartet (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Stolp Island Theatre)
Connor Gallagher – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Amber Mak – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Katie Spelman – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Trent Stork – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Trent Stork – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Scott Weinstein – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Carisa Barreca – Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone (2025) – The Second City e.t.c.
Daryl D. Brooks – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater
Jen Ellison – This Too Shall Slap (2025) – The Second City
Jackie Taylor – Blue Eyed Soul Sung by Brown Eyed People (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater
Scott Weinstein – Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Devin DeSantis – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Samantha Gershman – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
J. Harrison Ghee – Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Danny Horn – Sunny Afternoon (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Beth Stafford Laird – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Michelle Lauto – Waitress (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Brittney Mack – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Evan Tyrone Martin – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Aurora Penepacker – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Stephen Schellhardt – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Atra Asdou – Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company
Debo Balogun – A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre
Janet Ulrich Brooks – The Audience (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Lucy Carapetyan – Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre
Elliot Esquivel – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Nate Faust – A Case for the Existence of God (2025) – Steep Theatre
Gregory Fenner – Topdog/Underdog (2025) – The Gift Theatre
Chiké Johnson – Hymn (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
James Vincent Meredith – Hymn (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Tyler Meredith – Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (2025) – Northlight Theatre
Seoyoung Park – The Heart Sellers (2025) – Northlight Theatre
Namir Smallwood – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Sarah Bockel – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Joseph Anthony Byrd – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Jackson Evans – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Nicole Michelle Haskins – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Heidi Kettenring – 1776 (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Alexandra Palkovic – Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Lorenzo Rush, Jr. – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Sawyer Smith – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Elizabeth Stenholt – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Aerie Williams – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Kierra Bunch – A Raisin in the Sun (2025) – Court Theatre
John Drea – Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women (2025) – Northlight Theatre
Rae Gray – Prayer for the French Republic (2025) – Northlight Theatre and Theater Wit
Erik Hellman – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre
Casey Hoekstra – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre
Martasia Jones – A Raisin in the Sun (2025) – Court Theatre
Laura Leonardo Ownby – The Outsider (2025) – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Nick Sandys – Peter and the Starcatcher (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Adam Schulmerich – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Anji White – East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre
Fred Zimmerman – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Aja Alcazar – Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Tamara Batiest – That’s What Friends Are For: Gladys, Dionne and Patti (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater
Britt Edwards – Blue Eyed Soul Sung by Brown Eyed People (2025) – Black Ensemble Theater
Claudia Martinez – Best Kept Secret: Tell Everyone (2025) – The Second City e.t.c.
Bri Sudia – Always... Patsy Cline (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Jean Claudio – Memorabilia (2025) – Teatro Vista Productions
Jessie Fisher – Every Brilliant Thing (2025) – Writers Theatre
Vanessa Severo – Frida... A Self Portrait (2025) – Writers Theatre
Andrew Boyce – Translations (2025) – Writers Theatre
Andrew Boyce – You Will Get Sick (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Jeffrey D. Kmiec – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Jeffrey D. Kmiec – Million Dollar Quartet (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Stolp Island Theatre)
Jack Magaw – East Texas Hot Links (2025) – Court Theatre
Courtney O’Neill – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Christopher Oram – Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical (2025) – Goodman Theatre
José Manuel Díaz-Soto – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Lauren M. Nichols – Memorabilia (2025) – Teatro Vista Productions
Shayna Patel – Golden Leaf Ragtime Blues (2025) – American Blues Theater
Grant Sabin and Marcus Klein – The Last Wide Open (2025) – American Blues Theater
Mara Ishihara Zinky – Native Gardens (2025) – Buffalo Theatre Ensemble
Sally Dolembo – A Lie of the Mind (2025) – Raven Theatre
Uriel Gomez – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Kristy Leigh Hall – Art (2025) – Remy Bumppo Theatre Company
Kotryna Hilko – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Lily Walls – Misery (2025) – American Blues Theater
Raquel Adorno – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Mara Blumenfeld – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Sally Dolembo – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Theresa Ham – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Izumi Inaba – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Ryan park and Zhang Yu – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Sully Ratke – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Eric Backus – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Eric Backus – Peter and the Starcatcher (2025) – Paramount Theatre (Copley)
Michael Daly – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Emily Hayman – Henry V (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Willow James – You Will Get Sick (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Mikaal Sulaiman – Bust (2025) – Goodman Theatre in association with Alliance Theatre, Sonia Friedman Productions, Khaliah Neal and Thomas Swayne
Connor Wang – Leroy and Lucy (2025) – Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Angela Joy Baldasare – Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin (2025) – A Red Orchid Theatre
Satya Chávez – Memorabilia (2025) – Teatro Vista Productions
Joe Court – Misery (2025) – American Blues Theater
Michael Huey – Cygnus (2025) – The Gift Theatre
Michael Huey – Topdog/Underdog (2025) – The Gift Theatre
Christopher Kriz – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Rory Beaton – The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Lee Fiskness – The Da Vinci Code (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Greg Hofmann – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Greg Hofmann – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Yael Lubetzky – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Ryan O’Gara – Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Ellie Fey – Lobby Hero (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
G. “Max” Maxin IV – Topdog/Underdog (2025) – The Gift Theatre
Eric Watkins – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Eric Watkins – Ironbound (2025) – Raven Theatre
Levi J. Wilkins – Six Men Dressed Like Joseph Stalin (2025) – A Red Orchid Theatre
Kasey Alfonso – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Breon Arzell – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Linda Fortunato – Irving Berlin’s White Christmas (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Amber Mak – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Alexzandra Sarmiento – 42 Balloons (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Kory Danielson – Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Kory Danielson – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Matt Deitchman – Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2025) – Writers Theatre
Jermaine Hill – The Color Purple (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Mason Moss – Sunny Afternoon (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Ryan T. Nelson – Titanic The Musical (2025) – Marriott Theatre
Otto Vogel – Falsettos (2025) – Court Theatre and TimeLine Theatre Company
Christopher Kriz – A Tale of Two Cities (2025) – Shattered Globe Theatre
Rob Milburn and Michael Bodeen – Betrayal (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Kevin O’Donnell – Circus Quixote (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company
Brandon Reed and Mike Przygoda – Primary Trust (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Richard Woodbury – Inherit the Wind (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Anthony Churchill and Mike Tutaj – The Da Vinci Code (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Michael Salvatore Commendatore – Iraq, But Funny (2025) – Lookingglass Theatre Company
Paul Deziel – Frozen (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Andrzej Goulding – 42 Balloons (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
George Reeve – The Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale (2025) – Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Jason Robert Brown – Original Score - Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil The Musical (2025) – Goodman Theatre
Chicago Puppet Studio, Lead Designers Caitlin McLeod and Zachary Sun – Puppet Design - Disney’s The Little Mermaid (2025) – Drury Lane Productions
Katie Cordts – Wig, Hair, and Makeup Design - Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi – Circus Choreography - Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi – Acrobatics - Cats (2025) – Paramount Theatre
Charles Newell - An Iliad (2025) - Court Theatre
Terry Guest - The Comedians (2025) - Raven Theatre
Timothy Edward Kane - An Iliad (2025) - Court Theatre
Bill Larkin - The Comedians (2025) - Raven Theatre
