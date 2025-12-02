Elvis Tribute With Jimmy Holmes & The Change Of Habit Tribute Band is Coming to Raue Center

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fans of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll won’t want to miss a night of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits when World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist Jimmy Holmes takes the stage with the legendary Change of Habit Tribute Band at Raue Center for the Arts on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Recognized by Graceland as one of the top Elvis Tribute Artists in the world, Jimmy Holmes is known for his uncanny ability to capture Elvis’ voice, look, and charisma with breathtaking authenticity. Winner of the 2023 Images of the King World Championship in Memphis and the Dream King Trophy on Elvis’ stage at the Westgate in Las Vegas, Holmes has wowed audiences across the country and abroad with his powerful tribute to Elvis’ early 1970s era.

Backing him is the renowned Change of Habit Tribute Band—nicknamed “The Band Behind the King.” Since 2003, COH has toured the nation with top Elvis Tribute Artists, recreating the music of every era of Elvis’ career, from the rockabilly ‘50s to the Vegas concert years of the ‘70s. Their attention to detail and musical precision make them one of the premier Elvis tribute bands in the world.

This high-energy show will transport audiences back to the legendary Las Vegas Hilton, delivering not only Elvis’ most beloved hits but also deep cuts fans may not have heard live in decades. Together, Jimmy Holmes and the Change of Habit Tribute Band bring the spirit of Elvis Presley back to life for one unforgettable night.