Engage Dance Theatre Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the return of Engage Dance Theatre’s holiday classic, The Nutcracker, running December 19–21, 2025. This tradition brings Tchaikovsky’s music and the magic of the holiday season to life.

This year’s run begins with a sensory-friendly performance on Friday, December 19 at 6 PM, thoughtfully designed to provide a welcoming environment for audience members with sensory sensitivities. Additional performances will be held Saturday, December 20, at 12 PM & 5 PM and Sunday, December 21 at 12 PM & 5 PM.

Audiences will join Clara as she arrives at the joyous Christmas Eve party at the Stahlbaum home—an evening filled with family, festivity, and wonder. When the party ends, and the house grows quiet, Clara slips downstairs to check on her new Nutcracker doll. She soon drifts into a fantastical dream, awakening to mischievous mice, an epic battle with a life-sized Mouse Queen, a swirling snow scene led by the Snow Queen, and an enchanted sleigh ride to the radiant Land of Sweets.

The production showcases the young talent of Engage Dance Theatre, alongside stunning costumes, imaginative staging, and the warmth and whimsy audiences have come to cherish each holiday season.

“The Nutcracker is a beautiful celebration of tradition, imagination, and the joy of dance,” says Raue Center Executive Director. “We are thrilled to partner once again with Engage Dance Theatre to bring this holiday masterpiece to families throughout the region.”

The Nutcracker is co-produced by Engage Dance Academy and Raue Center For The Arts. There is no member discount for this event.

Tickets are $29* for adults and $21 for students* *All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order. Tickets may be purchased online or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.