SUZY EDDIE IZZARD TALKS SHAKESPEEARE N'STUFF [FORSOOTH] is Coming to Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chicago Shakespeare Theater will present a one-night-only benefit event: Suzy Eddie Izzard Talks Shakespeare N’Stuff [Forsooth] on Friday, January 16, 2026 at 7:30pm in The Yard. Suzy Eddie Izzard takes the stage to talk Shakespeare, “such stuff as dreams are made on,” marathons, acting, performing in different languages, and everything in between as she answers your burning questions—uncompromising, unfiltered, and completely unscripted (except this bit). Tony-nominated and Emmy-winning star of stage and screen, tireless charity supporter, and activist... Suzy Eddie Izzard is all of this and more.

Moderated by CST Artistic Director Edward Hall and taking questions live from the audience, Izzard returns to Chicago Shakespeare Theater, where her tour de force solo performance of Hamlet in 2024 garnered critical and popular acclaim.

This special benefit event will help advance CST’s mission to illuminate the complexity, ambiguity, and wonder of our world through unforgettable storytelling that highlights our shared humanity.

On Broadway, Izzard starred in Roundabout Theatre Company’s 2003 revival of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg, garnering the Tony nomination for Leading Actor in a Play—and appeared in David Mamet’s Race. Major London stage credits include The Cryptogram, Edward II, 900 Oneonta, Joe Egg, and Lenny. Izzard made her West End debut in 1993 in the solo show Live at the Ambassadors, receiving an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. Izzard’s film roles include Stephen Frears’ Victoria & Abdul opposite Dame Judi Dench, Julie Taymor's Across the Universe, Peter Bogdanovich's The Cat's Meow, Valkyrie, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, and the recent Doctor Jekyll in which she plays Dr. Nina Jekyll and Rachel Hyde. She is the recipient of two Emmy Awards for her televised special, Dressed to Kill. She’s also been seen as Dr. Abel Gideon in Hannibal and in FX’s critically acclaimed series, The Riches, in which Izzard both starred and executive produced.

Tickets start at $80 and will go on sale on Friday, December 5. Audiences have the option to upgrade to a VIP Salon Experience, including access to an exclusive post-show event with Suzy Eddie Izzard featuring drinks and desserts in a cozy, intimate setting.