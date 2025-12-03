Nick Colletti, Marcus Monroe, Doughboys, Kevin Nealon and More Come to The Den Theatre in January 2026

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Den Theatre will present a full slate of comedy programming throughout January 2026 at its Wicker Park stages at 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue.

The lineup will include The 2025 Gazellies: A Comedy Award Show, Johnny Pemberton Presents: Minnesota Reggae Colostomy Bag, Nick Colletti, Marcus Monroe, DoughbOys, Brad Upton, Stoke Ted Talk By Chad Goes Deep, and Kevin Nealon.

Tickets are available at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

THE 2025 GAZELLIES: A COMEDY AWARD SHOW

The Gazellies will highlight achievements in the Chicago comedy scene with categories such as Best Chicago Comedian, Rookie of the Year, Hardest Working, Most Improved, and Biggest Hack, accompanied by stand-up performances. The show is hosted by Chicago-based comedian Jerry Hamedi, whose credits include appearances at festivals in Milwaukee, Asheville, and Minneapolis. He also runs the Laugh Factory show VOUCH and the online publication The Comedy Gazelle.

Johnny Pemberton PRESENTS: MINNESOTA REGGAE COLOSTOMY BAG

Johnny Pemberton will perform a solo show drawn from personal stories connected to his childhood, medical history, and longstanding interest in reggae. Pemberton’s screen credits include Superstore, 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street, Neighbors 2, The Midnight Gospel, and Fallout. He tours nationally as a stand-up and hosts the podcast LIVE to TAPE with Johnny Pemberton.

NICK COLLETTI

Nick Colletti will appear with material drawn from his stand-up career and online presence. His television work includes The Real Bros of Simi Valley, where he stars as Duncan. Colletti has built a substantial following across social media platforms.

Marcus Monroe will present his solo comedy show. Monroe is the recipient of the Andy Kaufman Award and has been featured on The Late Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and ITV. His one-man show The Rise and Fall of Marcus Monroe premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

DOUGHBOYS

The podcast Doughboys, hosted by Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger, will present four performances. The iHeartRadio-recognized program focuses on chain restaurant reviews and features guest appearances from actors and comedians. Mitchell and Wiger bring additional credits across television writing, performing, and podcasting.

BRAD UPTON

Brad Upton will appear with material from his multi-decade career in stand-up. His Dry Bar comedy special Boomer Triggers Gen-Z Snowflakes has received significant online viewership. Upton continues to tour nationally and has appeared with a range of well-known performers.

STOKE TED TALK BY CHAD GOES DEEP

Chad will present Chill Towards Enlightenment, a satirical TED-style seminar exploring themes of self-help and personal philosophy. The show centers on Chad’s concept known as The Chill Method.

Kevin Nealon Will Close the month’s lineup with multiple performances. Nealon is known for his tenure on Saturday Night Live, his role on Weeds, and his online series Hiking with Kevin. His television, film, and stand-up credits span several decades.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for all shows are available at www.thedentheatre.com or by phone at (773) 697-3830.