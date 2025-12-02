Marriott Theatre To Present NEW YEAR'S ROCKABILLY EVE

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marriott Theatre's special event for New Year's Eve will be NEW YEAR'S ROCKABILLY EVE, FEATURING THE CAST OF MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS – a one-of-a-kind evening of classic rock ‘n' roll tunes from a bygone era and the search for the perfect New Year's song. The joint will be jumpin' with hits like “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” “Blue Suede Shoes, “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Let's Have a Party,” “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?,” and more!



These rock ‘n' roll classics will be played by the cast now leading Marriott Theatre's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS. Trevor Lindley Craft's “crisp guitar licks and vocals laced with rockabilly grit” (Kimberly Katz, Buzz Center Stage), Colton Sims' “exceptional guitar playing” (Around the Town Chicago, Julia W. Rath), Michael D. Potter's “deep voice and powerful physicality” (Picks in Six), Teah Kiang Mirabell's “elegance, wit, and vocal brilliance,” and the “mega-talented singer and musician” (Colin Douglas, CHICAGO THEATRE REVIEW) JP Coletta, will join forces to welcome the new year in rockin' style! Joining these actor/musicians are fellow MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS cast members Ross Griffin, Jed Feder and Cody Siragusa.



Tickets are $75.00 plus taxes and fees for the 10:30 performance and $85.00 plus taxes and fees for the 5 pm performance.

