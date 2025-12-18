Renée Fleming to Return to Lyric Opera of Chicago for One-Night-Only Recital

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lyric Opera of Chicago will welcome the return of one of the foremost vocal artists of our time when Renée Fleming appears in recital for Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene, inspired by her 2023 Grammy Award–winning Best Classical Vocal Solo album. Presented for one night only on Thursday, February 5, 2026, this evocative program brings Fleming back to the Lyric Stage in a program enhanced by immersive imagery from the National Geographic Society. She collaborates with renowned concert pianist Inon Barnatan, a longtime artistic partner.

This multimedia recital traces the evolving relationship between humanity and the natural world — an artistic journey shaped by Fleming’s longtime fascination with nature as a source of emotional grounding and creative inspiration. During the pandemic, Fleming found herself turning daily to the outdoors for clarity and balance, a practice that resonated deeply as news of environmental change became increasingly urgent. These experiences, layered atop a lifetime of engagement with Romantic-era song literature, sparked the idea for Voice of Nature, a program that juxtaposes classical and contemporary works with visual storytelling.

Fleming’s performance comes alive alongside stunning visuals created by National Geographic filmmakers, highlighting both the planet’s breathtaking beauty and its urgent vulnerabilities. The experience immerses audiences in Earth’s remarkable landscapes, wildlife, and diversity.

Inon Barnatan is one of today’s leading concert pianists, admired for his range as a soloist, chamber musician, and artistic curator. He performs regularly with major orchestras in the U.S. and abroad — including the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Los Angeles Philharmonic — as well as prominent ensembles throughout Europe and Asia. He also serves as Music Director of La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest and maintains long-standing artistic partnerships with Renée Fleming and other acclaimed musicians.

Fleming’s history at Lyric Opera of Chicago is extensive and deeply rooted. She made her Lyric debut in 1993 in the title role of Carlisle Floyd’s Susannah, beginning a relationship with the company that has encompassed nine roles and more than ten concerts and recitals. She returned to Lyric in subsequent seasons for leading roles including Countess Madeleine in Strauss’s Capriccio (2014/15 Season) and Hanna Glawari in Lehár’s The Merry Widow (2015/16 Season). In December 2019, she appeared as Margaret Johnson in Adam Guettel and Craig Lucas’s The Light in the Piazza, presented at the Lyric Opera House following acclaimed runs in London and Los Angeles. Most recently, she performed Kevin Puts’s The Brightness of Light with baritone Rod Gilfry during the 2022/23 Season.

Her impact at Lyric extends far beyond her performances. Fleming has been a longtime advisor to The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center, a former Community Ambassador for Lyric Unlimited, and in 2010 became Lyric’s first Creative Consultant. Her leadership helped introduce groundbreaking initiatives, including the company’s inaugural collaboration with The Second City and the multi-year Chicago Voices project. She also guided the development of the world-premiere opera Bel Canto (López/Cruz) and contributed to the conceptual framework for Lyric’s 2023/24 world premiere Proximity.

Fleming is equally recognized for her work at the intersection of the arts, science, and public health. Her pandemic-era series Music and Mind LIVE catalyzed international dialogue about music’s role in emotional and neurological wellness, leading to her 2024 book Music and Mind: Harnessing the Arts for Health and Wellness and ongoing collaborations with the National Institutes of Health through the Sound Health initiative. She is now an advisor for major initiatives in this field, including the NeuroArts Blueprint at Johns Hopkins University, and she has launched the Renée Fleming NeuroArts Investigator Awards, funding interdisciplinary research projects by early career scientists in collaboration with creative artists.

