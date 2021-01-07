Dennis Watkins Continues His Virtual Experience THE MAGIC PARLOUR AT HOME Through February 2021

Third-generation magician Dennis Watkins recently announced his popular virtual offering, "The Magic Parlour at Home," will continue its run through February 27, 2021. What began as a temporary pivot in response to the pandemic has now run for more than six straight months. During that time, Watkins and his team have produced nearly 300 live virtual shows for ticketed audiences, corporate events and private gatherings all over the world.

The winter "Magic Parlour at Home" performance schedule includes special Valentine's Day performances February 12-14. Perfect for date nights, these performances will feature new, Valentine's-inspired magic including mindreading acts asking folks to recall their childhood crushes.

"My biggest goal for virtual programming was to create an experience that was as interactive and magical as my live performances," said Watkins. "In reinventing how we deliver magic to audiences, we've learned to leverage the available technology to create a magical experience that goes way beyond what I originally imagined. Close-up cameras let me perform material that is just too small for most venues. And I've learned that reading minds over the internet is often more powerful than it is in person.

But, the biggest success of the virtual show is that we found a magical way to bring people together when togetherness is desperately needed. I think that's the real reason we've been able to keep this show running and growing. And it's why I think the show will run for a good while longer."

Audiences can experience Watkins' world-class mind reading and interactive magic directly in their homes with new winter performance dates. Designed for family and group viewing at home, the show is a joyful way for folks to gather and experience community while spending time physically apart.

Tickets are now on sale for $49 (select dates at $65) and can be purchased online at themagicparlourchicago.com. A maximum of 30 tickets will be sold for each performance. Each ticket admits one "household" or "group." All performances will take place via Zoom and require a computer with a functioning camera and microphone to participate as well as a high-speed internet connection. After tickets are purchased, patrons will receive an email containing instructions and a link to access the performance.

"The Magic Parlour at Home" is recommended for adult audiences. Guests ages 10 and up are welcome to join, while guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For a fully immersive experience, guests are recommended to sport cocktail attire and bring their own deck of cards.