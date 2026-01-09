Cast Set for MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM at Goodman Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Ma Rainey and her band return to The Goodman this spring in a major revival—and a reunion of two Chicago theater legends. Goodman Family Resident Director Chuck Smith directs August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom with Associate/Music Director Harry J. Lennix. The all-Chicago cast of favorites includes E. Faye Butler (Fat Ham), Al'Jaleel McGhee (Revolution(s)), Scott Aiello (Chicago Shakespeare Theatre's Hamlet), David Alan Anderson (Writers Theatre's Stick Fly), Matt DeCaro (The Cherry Orchard), Marc Grapey (The Iceman Cometh), Tiffany Renee Johnson (Holiday), Jabari Khaliq (Toni Stone), Kelvin Rostin Jr. (Gem of the Ocean) and Cedric Young (Inherit the Wind). Understudies will be announced at a later date. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom appears March 28 through April 26 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre.

It's 1926 Chicago, and Ma Rainey, “The Mother of the Blues,” takes her time getting ready to record. Tensions and temperatures rise as the musicians recount tales of rage, joy, betrayal and faith in astonishing stories and a heart-stopping climax. Chicago legends Chuck Smith and Harry J. Lennix reunite to make magic again.

Chuck Smith is The Goodman Family Resident Director, Board of Trustees member and resident director at the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota. Mr. Smith's Goodman credits include Objects in the Mirror, Two Trains Running, Pullman Porter Blues, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark and The Amen Corner, among many others. He also served as dramaturg for the Goodman's world-premiere of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean. Regionally and locally, he has directed at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Seattle Repertory Theatre, MPAACT, American Blues, Black Ensemble Theatre, and Congo Square Theatre Company, among others. Mr. Smith is an Emmy Award-winner, a recipient of the Paul Robeson Award and was the 2001 Chicago Tribune Chicagoan of the Year.

Harry J. Lennix is a distinguished film, television stage actor and producer. He returns to Goodman Theatre following productions of Inherit the Wind, August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned (produced by Congo Square in association with The Goodman) and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, directed by Chuck Smith. Recently at Steppenwolf Theatre, he appeared in Purpose. He also appeared in Purpose on Broadway and was Tony-nominated in the Lead Actor in a Play category. He starred for 10 seasons on NBC's The Blacklist. Moviegoers know Lennix from The Justice League, Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Matrix: Reloaded, The Matrix: Revolutions, Ray and The Five Heartbeats. Lennix also recurred for 7 seasons on the Showtime series Billions. Lennix made his Broadway debut in Radio Golf. He has directed A Small Oak Tree Runs Red, The Five Heartbeats and The Glass Menagerie. He has starred in King Hedley II at the Mark Taper Forum and in 2001 he played in Cymbeline for Theatre for a New Audience at the Royal Shakespeare Company. In July 2014, Lennix created Exponent Media Group.