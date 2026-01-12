Crafting Character: The Costumes of Paul Tazewell Exhibit Comes to Chicago

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Crafting Character: The Costumes of Paul Tazewell is coming to Chicago's Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, located at 5700 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive this month. The exhibition opens on January 19, 2026. The exhibit is included in general admission to the museum.

This deeply inspiring and immersive exhibition takes you behind the seams of Paul Tazewell’s creative journey — tracing the artistry, imagination and craftsmanship that inspired the creation of iconic costumes from the blockbuster sensation Wicked to Broadway's Hamilton to Steven Spielberg's West Side Story and more.

Displays of his masterpieces combined with his narration and video, photos and sketches draw back the curtain to show how imagination becomes reality. Highlights include:

Various costumes from Wicked including: Glinda’s pink bubble dress and Elphaba’s Emerald City dress

Janelle Monae MET Gala looks

Costumes, including Anita's yellow dress, from Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Costumes from Broadway's Hamilton including the Schuyler Sisters’ Winter’s Ball gowns; Hamilton, Jefferson and Burr's suits; and King George III’s outfit