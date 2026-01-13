Photos: First Look At the Cast of CLUE At Beverly Theatre Guild

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Beverly Theatre Guild is bringing the iconic murder mystery Clue to the stage in a lively production inspired by the beloved board game and cult-classic film. Check out photos of the cast.

Set in 1954 Washington, D.C., Clue unfolds during an unusual dinner party where secrets are plentiful and suspects abound. When murder enters the picture, the evening transforms into a rapid-fire investigation filled with sharp dialogue, physical comedy, and unexpected twists, as the guests race to uncover who committed the crime, where it happened, and with what weapon.

The production is directed by Anna Rachel Troy, with Tanya Harasym and Kenneth J. Krajniak serving as producers and Lewis R. Jones as assistant director. Together, the creative team leans into the show’s farcical energy while maintaining the intricate plotting that has made Clue a favorite across generations.

Performances include an ASL-interpreted evening performance on Friday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m., along with matinee performances on Saturday, February 14 and Sunday, February 15, both at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at beverlytheatreguild.org or by calling 773-BTG-TIXS (284-8497). Ticket prices are $25 for adults, $23 for members, seniors, and military, and $18 for students up to age 13. Group rates are also available.

Photo Credit: Beverly Theatre Guild



The Cast of CLUE

