THE ULTIMATE CHER SHOW Comes To Raue Center In February

Raue Center For The Arts has announced that Las Vegas headliner Annika Starr will bring her critically acclaimed tribute, The Ultimate Cher Show, to the Raue Center stage on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at 7 PM.

Annika Starr pays tribute to one of the most iconic performers in pop culture history — the one and only Cher. With breathtaking costume changes, spot-on charisma, and stunning renditions of Cher's greatest hits, Starr delivers a full-scale production that leaves audiences believing they've seen the Goddess of Pop herself.

Annika Starr isn't just any tribute artist. She has been featured on national television's Clash of the Cover Bands, entertained a U.S. President, toured with the Legends Tour, and has captivated audiences around the world with her show-stopping voice and magnetic stage presence. Her meticulous attention to detail and deep respect for Cher's artistry make The Ultimate Cher Show a must-see experience for fans of all ages.

Audiences can expect to hear timeless classics like “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Gypsies, Tramps and Thieves,” “Strong Enough,” and the chart-topping “Believe,” all delivered with the glitz, humor, and heart that have defined Cher's legendary career.

Tickets start at $63* RaueNOW Members tickets start at $41.30 (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!) *All-in pricing includes a per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.

Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL