Chicago Tap Theatre Announces 20th Anniversary Season Featuring National Performances & More

Chicago Tap Theatre has announced its 20th Anniversary Season including two productions of new and classic works, its 20th Anniversary Gala, national performances, a celebration of National Tap Dance Day and more. Information and updates are available at ChicagoTapTheatre.com.

Chicago Tap Theatre is immensely proud to have reached this milestone year of bringing access to tap dance to everyone, everywhere. CTT has produced 55 shows, premiered over 200 dances, taught more than 25 Intensives and thousands of classes as well as garnered numerous awards, including multiple "10 Best" lists and winning the Dance Magazine Reader's Poll for Best New Production for 2016's "TimeSteps," a time-travel love tragedy tap opera.

Over the last 20 years, Chicago Tap Theatre has performed at Lollapalooza, hundreds of times at the Green Mill and completed multiple tours in Spain and France, along with dates around the United States with engagements in New York, Florida, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, North Dakota and many more.

Chicago Tap Theatre has been lauded for its Feel the Rhythm program, which brings tap dance education to children who are deaf and hard of hearing. In partnership with Chicago Public Schools, CTT is expanding this program in 2023 to include Pre-K - 3rd grade students for the first time.

"Reaching this milestone of 20 years of performing is something worth celebrating," said Chicago Tap Theatre Artistic Director Mark Yonally. "In the last two decades, we have continued to educate and celebrate this unique art form with audiences around the world and share all the emotions that Tap may bring to an audience. We look forward to seeing old and new faces at our 20th Anniversary events and to a bright future ahead."

The 20th Chicago Tap Theatre season Includes, in chronological order:

"Footprints Tap Jam"

Monday, Nov. 20 at 4 p.m.

Vernon Hills High School, 145 Lakeview Pkwy, Vernon Hills

27151.danceticketing.com

Youth professional tap dance company Footprints brings its annual celebration of tap dance back to Vernon Hills High School. This year's edition will feature many new pieces choreographed by the dancers of Footprints, along with two numbers from Chicago Tap Theatre, Jazz bassist Marlene Rosenberg and LA-based tap artist Leah Silva.

Appearances with Chicago Gay Men's Chorus' On Broadway

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

Beverly Arts Center, 2407 W. 11th Street

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m.

North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie

More information at CGMC.org

Chicago Tap Theatre joins its longtime partner Chicago Gay Men's Chorus for appearances in the holiday production, On Broadway, featuring holiday classics like "White Christmas" and "Turkey Lurkey Time", as well as some new treasures from musicals such as Elf, Striking 12 and Catch Me If You Can.

Chicago Tap Theatre at Lone Tree Arts Center

Saturday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, Lone Tree, CO

LoneTreeArtsCenter.org

Chicago Tap Theatre kicks off the new year with a performance at the Lone Tree Arts Center performing numbers from its repertoire with live music, from Duke Ellington to David Bowie,by some of Chicago's finest musicians.

"Looking Back/Dancing Forward"

February 18 and 19, 2023

Choreographers and contributors include Heather Cornell, Tre Dumas, Sterling Harris, Kurt Schweitz, Molly Smith and Mark Yonally

The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Press Opening: In Studio Preview is available or February 18, 2023

Performance schedule: Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $25 - $75

Ticket On Sale Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

Chicago Tap Theatre launches its 20th anniversary with a celebratory performance featuring classics from its 20-year history, including some pieces that have not been seen in Chicago since their debut, and world premieres. Chicago Tap Theatre is proud to revisit pieces from some of the early choreographers that shaped the Company including Mark Yonally, Rich Ashworth, Kirsten Uttich and Kendra Jorstad and new works from Heather Cornell, Tre Dumas, Sterling Harris, Molly Smith and Mark Yonally.

Past dances include Molly Smith's groundbreaking "Protect Trans Kids" and "Somebody to Love," which originally premiered in Chicago Tap Theatre's 2016 Pride Show. As in the original production, the Chicago Gay Men's Chorus will join Chicago Tap Theatre for "Somebody to Love."

There will also be two new commissions seeing the stage at this performance. Concert tap dance pioneer Heather Cornell, founding artistic director, Manhattan Tap, has set her masterpiece "Scrapple from the Apple" for the Company and local tap dancer, Tre Dumas, is creating a world premiere for this production.

20th Anniversary Gala

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023

The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Ticket Prices: $125

Ticket On Sale Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

Chicago Tap Theatre celebrates its 20th Anniversary with its annual gala including a performance of "Looking Back/Dancing Forward," shared memories, drinks and appetizers, special guests and more.

Chicago Tap Dance Day

May 20-21, 2023

Various Locations

Chicago Tap Theatre partners with MA.D.D. Rhythms to bring a new celebration of community, healing and history. Together the two organizations will continue the project of bringing Chicago tap dancers together under the "Chicago Tap-All Stars." This year will feature expanded activities and newly-focused activities. In May the events will center events specifically for tap dancers, including two days of classes, a footage night and jam to commemorate National Tap Dance Day (May 25). Next Nov/Dec the Tap All-Stars will present a show featuring the Chicago tap dance community performing for the public (date TBD).

"Synesthete"

Created by Sterling Harris

June 8 - 11, 2023

Choreographed and curated by Sterling Harris

The Den Theatre, 1333 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Press Opening: In Studio Preview is available or June 8, 2023

Performance schedule Thursday, June 8 - Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $25 - $40

Ticket On Sale Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Chicago Tap Theatre's Artistic Associate Sterling Harris curates an evening-length production of new work for the conclusion of the 20th Anniversary season. Tap dance lies at the intersection of dance and music; tap dancers are both dancers and musicians simultaneously. What you see is what you hear, what you hear is what you see. Instead of just dancing to music, tap requires that one also becomes the music - opening the door to deeper expression, connection, and exploration.

"Synesthete" explores the inherently cross-sensory nature of tap dance. A synesthete is a person whose sensory perceptions are intertwined. What would usually stimulate one sense instead stimulates multiple. Imagine being able to see music, feel the sensation of a touch when you hear a specific note, or even taste words. Positioning tap dance as the inducer, or trigger experience, "Synesthete" will invite audiences into a world that is a blend of music, dance, motion, emotion, sensation and perception.

Chicago Tap Theatre Summer Intensives

June - July 2023

Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell St.

Registration begins: February 1, 2023

Students will experience what it is like to be a Chicago Tap Theatre performer as they take company class, discover more about tap dance history and jazz music, learn choreography and clean it in anticipation of a performance. This intensive gives the dancer the feeling of what a week in the life of a professional tap dancer is all about and includes a showing for parents on the final day. Artistic Director Mark Yonally and Artistic Associate Sterling Harris are scheduled to lead the intensives.

Dates, titles, locations and other information, subject to change.

ABOUT CHICAGO TAP THEATRE

Now in its 20th season, Chicago Tap Theatre is a non-profit 501(c)3 with a multifaceted mission: to preserve America's indigenous dance form, to promote that dance through story-based shows and innovative presentation, to educate the community and make tap dance accessible to a broad spectrum of people and to foster relationships with other arts organizations. Chicago Tap Theatre also offers classes for children and adults.