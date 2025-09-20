Chicago Cabaret Professionals to Celebrate The Art of Cabaret at Upcoming Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Chicago Cabaret Proffesionals organization is hosting its 27th annual gala on October 9 at the Arts Club of Chicago.

The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., then there will be a Cocktail Set at 6:45 p.m., before the show starting at 7:30 p.m.

Performers joining CCP's President/Gala Director Carla Gordon and Producer Martin Balogh for the Cocktail Set include: 2025 Emerging Artist Aurora Jeanne Boe (Recipient of the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship,) Elizabeth Doyle, Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, Jonathan Lewis, Carol Moss and Joyce Thomas. Carolyn Wehner will be the Music Director.