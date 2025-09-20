Chicago Cabaret Professionals to Celebrate The Art of Cabaret at Upcoming Gala

The gala will be on Thursday, October 9, at the Arts Club of Chicago.
The Chicago Cabaret Proffesionals organization is hosting its 27th annual gala on October 9 at the Arts Club of Chicago.
The event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m., then there will be a Cocktail Set at 6:45 p.m., before the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Performers joining CCP's President/Gala Director Carla Gordon and Producer Martin Balogh for the Cocktail Set include: 2025 Emerging Artist Aurora Jeanne Boe (Recipient of the Denise Tomasello Cabaret Scholarship,) Elizabeth Doyle, Sheran Goodspeed Keyton, Jonathan Lewis, Carol Moss and Joyce Thomas. Carolyn Wehner will be the Music Director.
Show performers include: Ken Baker, Anne and Mark Burnell, Carl Chadek, Emily Cox,
Hilary Ann Feldman; Cindy Firing and Alex Magno; Kenneth L. Fobs; Girls Like Us:
Laura Freeman, Beckie Menzie and Marianne Murphy Orland; Cathy Glickman; Garla
Gordon; HERStory: Anita Kallen and Catherine Thomson; Ava Logan; Beckie Menzie
and Tom Michael; Patricia Mosley; Pam Peterson; Jan Slavin; Cheryl Szucsits; and Denise
Tomasello and Carolyn Wehner. Beckie Menzie will be the Music Director, with Irwin Berkowitz on percussion.
Videos