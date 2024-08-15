COMICS FOR KAMALA Come To The Den Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre has announced COMICS FOR KAMALA, featuring Deanna Ortiz, Chris Higgins, Kristen Toomey, Chad the Bird, Eunji Kim, and Paul Mecurio, for a special one-time performance on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

A portion of the tickets ($29 General Admission; $45 VIP Priority Seating + Meet & Greet) will go to the Kamala Harris for President campaign and are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Get ready to laugh, America. Comedians Deanna Ortiz, Chris Higgins, Kristen Toomey, Chad the Bird, Eunji Kim, and Paul Mecurio are hitting the road with COMICS FOR KAMALA – a nationwide comedy tour bringing the funniest voices to every state.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.

