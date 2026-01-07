Buffalo Theatre Ensemble Opens 2026 With Paul Slade Smith's UNNECESSARY FARCE

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Buffalo Theatre Ensemble will present Paul Slade Smith's “Unnecessary Farce” directed by BTE Ensemble Member Kurt Naebig, Thursday, Jan. 29 – Sunday, March 1. There will be a preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 29. Press opening is 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30.

A pair of inept police officers set up a sting operation to trap an embezzling mayor meeting his female accountant…in a pair of matching hotel rooms, what could go wrong? Confusion fills the stage with doors slamming, clothes flying, bagpipes bleating and lots of donuts, all of which adds up to an over-the-top tale of mix-ups… who took the money, who hired a hitman and why does the accountant keep taking her clothes off?!

“Unnecessary Farce” received its premiere at the BoarsHead Theater in Lansing, Mich. in 2006, under the direction of Kristine Thatcher, and has had more than 350 productions to date throughout the U.S. and in Great Britain, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Switzerland (in a Swiss German translation), Iceland (in Icelandic) and Canada (in both English and French).

Naebig previously directed Slade's “The Outsider” which opened BTE's 2024-2025 season. “I had a blast directing 'The Outsider' so I am really looking forward to working on this play,” says Naebig. “Paul is an internationally acclaimed playwright with a spot-on sense of what's funny. Given his early career as an actor and performing with BTE, it's as if he is already attuned to our wavelength and vice versa before the rehearsal process has begun. The play requires a cast with perfect comedic timing. We definitely have that cast, and BTE has a long history of strong performances of farce. Audiences are in for a wild and crazy ride.”

The cast features Bryan Burke+ * (Agent Frank), Lisa Dawn+ (Karen Brown), Doreen Dawson (Mary Meekly), Rob Koon (Todd), Brad Lawrence (Eric Sheridan), Frank Nall (Mayor Meekly) and Laura Leonardo Ownby+ (Billie Dwyer). Director is Kurt Naebig+*. The design team includes Sarah Lewis (Scenic Design), Aly Greaves Amidei+^ (Costume Design), Garrett Bell (Lighting Design), Christopher Kriz+^ (Composer and Sound Design) and Kimberly Morris (Properties Design). Stage Manager is Caitlin I. Quinn*. Assistant Stage Manager is Chris Yee. Morgan Erickson is Student ASM (BTE Scholar).

Paul Slade Smith (playwright) is a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, N.Y. He is thrilled to have a second work performed by Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, where he appeared in the dual roles of Victor-Emanuel Chandebise and Poche both in the 1993 world premiere and the 1996 revival of “Hotel D'amour,” a musical based on Georges Feydeau's “A Flea in Her Ear.” As an actor, Smith's 15 years of Chicago credits include Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, The Goodman, Steppenwolf, Drury Lane Oakbrook, and Marriott Lincolnshire. His New York credits include the original Broadway casts of “Finding Neverland,” “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory” and the Lincoln Center revival of “My Fair Lady.” Following its Broadway run, Smith starred as Willy Wonka in the Australian premiere of “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory.” His national touring credits include “Wicked,” “The Phantom of The Opera” and “My Fair Lady.” Smith is the author of three plays, “Unnecessary Farce,” “The Outsider,” and “Theatre People, or The Angel Next Door,” which have collectively received more than 500 productions.