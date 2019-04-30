Berlin, Sergio Mendes, Chuck Prophet And More Announced At City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces synth-pop group Berlin, three-time Grammy Award winner Sergio Mendes, California rocker Chuck Prophet and his band The Mission Express, and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Thursday, May 2 at noon. All tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.

All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.

Matt Costa, JD & The Straight Shot, Matt Hartke - Presented by SiriusXM's "The Coffee House" Tuesday, June 11

$22/$25/$28/$32

This tour presented by SiriusXM's "The Coffee House" features a collaboration with artists Matt Costa, JD & The Straight Shot, and Matt Hartke.

Matt Costa is a Californian indie-rock musician. His newest album, Santa Rosa Fangs, is a stirring, stunning, and cinematic look and listen through the tangled groves and grapevines of Costa's home state of California. Throughout the album's twelve songs, Costa illuminates what he has learned and how he has grown in the past 15 years of his career.

JD & The Straight Shot is comprised of friends whose joy in telling stories together shines through each sparkling track on their latest album, The Great Divide. The album was inspired by artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Civil Wars, Jefferson Airplane, Three Dog Night, and The Yardbirds. JD & The Straight Shot delivers a sweet sound and strong songwriting mixed with the swagger of rock n' roll. The Great Divide boasts unforgettable hooks, soaring melodies and powerful stories.

Matt Hartke is an American recording artist & multi-platinum-selling songwriter. Hartke has written for artists such as Avicii, Adam Lambert, Cash Cash, Chainsmokers, Kygo, Matisyahu, and Tiesto. He is regular on SiriusXm's "The Coffee House" and can be heard on iHeart Radio stations across the country and his song "Gold" has been climbing up the Spotify Charts with over 5 million plays and counting.

We Met At Acme - with Lindsey Metselaar; featuring Ariel Ginsberg, Adam Sokolowski, Josh Iachelli & Ceta Walters

Monday, June 17

Reserved seating: $25

We Met At Acme is a podcast hosted by Lindsey Metselaar about millennial dating in NYC. This podcast touches on the notion that we live in a generation of suppressing and not expressing, and focuses on subjects that aren't typically talked about. We Met At Acme delves into sex, relationships, and vulnerability, with some hilarious anecdotes along the way. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available for $25 and include admission.

Lindsey Metselaar is a native New Yorker and CEO of Lindsey's Lunchbox. She is a food Instagram influencer, with almost 80,000 following her dining adventures via @dontexpectsalads. After many dating experiences, Metselaar felt it was imperative to create this podcast and shed a light on this touchy subject. At City Winery Chicago, she will be joined by special guests Ariel Ginsberg, Adam Sokolowski, Josh Iachelli & Ceta Walters.

Sergio Mendes

Sunday, June 30; 5:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

$68/$75/$78/$82

With a career spanning five decades, Brazilian pop legend Sergio Mendes continues his enduring influence on the music industry. A three-time Grammy Award winner, with three additional Grammy nominations, he has recorded more than 35 albums, with numerous gold and platinum albums among them. In 2012, Mendes received an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song for "Real in Rio" from the animated film "Rio." His most recent album, Magic (2014), is a collection of new songs, recorded with a host of friends and special guests including John Legend, will.i.am, and Carlinhos Brown and features the 2014 World Cup hit single "One Nation."

Chuck Prophet & The Mission Express

Friday, July 19

$18/$22/$25/$28

Chuck Prophet is a Californian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer. Prophet first achieved notice in the American psychedelic/desert rock group Green on Red, with whom he toured and recorded in the 1980s. He has also recorded several solo albums and gained prominence as a musician and songwriter. Prophet shapes his restless career with inimitable subtle flair: a vivid parade of razor-edged one-liners camouflaged in a slack-jawed drawl within songs about heartbreak and everyman heroism. Prophet describes his newest album Bobby Fuller Died For Your Sins as "California Noir." He says that the state has always represented the Golden Dream, and it's the tension between romance and reality that lurks underneath the surface in all noir films and paperbacks, and that connects the songs on this album.

Frank Orrall - (of Poi Dog Pondering)

Saturday, September 7

$38/$45/$48/$55

Raised in Hawaii, Frank Orrall is the son of a solar physicist and a folk singer. Learning guitar from his mother and a love of poetry and nature from his Father, Orrall began to record a series of homemade solo cassette albums out of his bedroom in 1984 and released them on consignment at local record stores around Honolulu and Southern California under the moniker Poi Dog Pondering. Since then, Orrall has released 8 full length albums as Poi Dog Pondering, while traveling extensively with them and Thievery Corporation.

Berlin featuring Terri Nunn

Tuesday, September 10

$28/$35/$38/$45

Los Angeles-based synth pop group Berlin, founded by bassist John Crawford, singer Terri Nunn, and keyboard player David Diamond, made its first national impression with the provocative single "Sex (I'm A...)" from the gold-selling debut EP Pleasure Victim in 1982. The group was filled out by guitarist Rick Olsen, keyboard player Matt Reid, and drummer Rob Brill. Berlin's first full-length LP was The Gold Love Life in 1984. In 1985, the group was pared down to a trio of Crawford, Nunn, and Brill. Berlin topped the charts in 1986 with the single "Take My Breath Away," the love theme from the Tom Cruise movie Top Gun.

City Winery also announces Rhyan Sinclair to open for Mason Jennings on May 31.



Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 2 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile program have access to ticket sales today in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticket service fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.

Berlin, Sergio Mendes, Chuck Prophet and The Mission Express, Frank Orrall, Matt Costa, JD & The Straight Shot, Matt Hartke and We Met At Acme join a diverse mix of the most respected names in pop, rock, jazz, blues, world music, theater, dance, spoken word and comedy presented at City Winery Chicago, including previously announced headliners and supporting acts: PJ Morton (Apr. 30); The Spring Quartet (May 1); Del McCoury Band with Mile Twelve (May 2); Herb Alpert & Lani Hall (May 4-5); Nancy and Beth (May 6-7); Mariza (May 8); Griffin House (May 10); Burlesque Night Out (May 10, 10:30p); The Sugarhill Gang (May 11, 7p); The Nils Lofgren Band (May 12-13); An Evening of Music and Food with Lizz Wright (May 14); David Bromberg Quintet (May 15); Howie Day with Emma Charles (May 16); Sara Evans & The Barker Family Band (May 17); Joan Osborne (May 19, 5 & 8p); Joanne Shaw Taylor (May 20, 8p); Roy Ayers (May 22-23); Rahsaan Patterson (May 24, 7 & 10p); Big Bad Voodoo Daddy (May 25); Deacon Blues (May 26); Ian Maksin (May 28); Bad on Paper (May 29); Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio (May 30); Mason Jennings with Rhyan Sinclair (May 31); Morgan James (June 2, 5 & 8p); Al Stewart (June 3); Songs & Stories (June 5, 7p); Pre-Blues Fest Bash (June 6); Raheem DeVaughn (June 7 & 10p); Carrie Newcomer (June 9, 7p); Chi-Town Sings (June 10); The Great Love Debate (June 12); Lindsay Lou (June 13); Jon B. (June 14, 7 & 10 p); The Spill Canvas (June 16, 8p); Anne Steele & Levi Kreis (June 18); Steve Tyrell (June 19); The James Hunter Six with Paul Cebar (June 20, 8p); Al Di Meola (June 21, 7 & 10p); Penny Arcade (June 25); Unplugged & Uncorked (June 27, 7p); Joey Alexander Trio (June 28, 7 & 9:30p); Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah (June 29, 7 & 10p); Angie Stone (July 5, 7 & 10p); John Sebastian (July 8); A.J. Croce (July 10); Dave Alvin (July 11); Jackopierce (July 12); The LadyGang LadyHang (July 13, 1p); Terisa Griffin (July 13); Steve Forbert (July 14); Mac McAnally (July 21); Oleta Adams (July 25); Louis Prima Jr. & the Witnesses (July 26); Sonny Landreth (July 28); Red Wanting Blue (July 31); John Mayall with Joanna Connor (Aug. 1); We Are One X-Perience (Aug. 3, 7 & 10p); Gloria Gaynor (Aug. 9, 7 & 10p); Dave Mason (Aug. 13-14); Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers (Aug. 16); The THE BAND Band - Tribute to The Band (Aug. 18); MPG (Aug. 30); Stephane Wrembel Band (Sep. 8, 7p); Greg Laswell (Sep. 25); Lee Ann Womack (Oct. 4-5); and Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (Oct. 26-27).

Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The West Loop's only fully operational winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, Argentina and Chile, including a Wine Enthusiast 92-point 2015 Verna's Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir. With more than 400 unique producers from around the world City Winery is recognized with 2014 and 2015 Best of Awards of Excellence "for having one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world" by Wine Spectator. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert hall accommodates up to 300 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable "listening room" experience enhanced by a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system. Riedel is the official and exclusive provider of glassware, showing City Winery's commitment to enjoying quality wine in a quality vessel. American Airlines is the Official Airline and Virgin Hotels Chicago is the Official Hotel of City Winery. For more information, please visit www.citywinery.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You