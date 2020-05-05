88 Chicago Theatres Come Together to Support Fellow Artists
The Chicago theater community is banding together to raise funds for The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund, a League of Chicago Theatres initiative that directly assists theatre workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company has led the effort by securing support from 88 local theatre companies to promote a new limited edition "Chicago Acts Together" T-Shirt, which features the names of all participating companies-an incredible showcase of Chicago's robust and diverse theater community.
"Steppenwolf's ethos is ensemble-the guiding principle that we are stronger when we act together. With COVID-19 presenting a massive threat to the well-being of not only Steppenwolf but the entire Chicago arts ecosystem, we wanted to meet this challenge as a united front. We reached out to the community with this proposal and were thrilled with how quickly it was embraced," shares Director of Audience Experience Aaron Aptaker.
Steppenwolf Graphic Designer Christopher Huizar shares, "For this illustration I wanted to depict Chicago in a way that was simultaneously complex and simple. I wanted the many details to reflect how it takes the many aspects of our creative community to reveal the form of our city."
T-shirts are $30 each with an option to donate more. 100% of the proceeds from sales will go directly to the Workers Relief Fund. To purchase, visit Rowboat Creative and their Creatives Who Care initiative at https://creativeswhocare.org/collections/chicagoactstogether.
Additional info on Steppenwolf's website at steppenwolf.org/about-us/chicago-acts-together.
About The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund:
Recognizing the enormous financial burden to those whose incomes are being adversely impacted by COVID-19, the League of Chicago Theatres with enormous gratitude to The Saints has developed a Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund. This Fund is intended to help replace lost income due to theatre closures. The Fund is available to all those who have had to stop work and are not getting paid, including those who were on contract, part time employees and those working on a stipend which was not paid. For more information, visit chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-relief-workers-fund/.
List of Participating Theatres:
16th Street Theater
A Red Orchid Theatre
Adventure Stage Chicago
After 5 Theatre
American Blues Theater
Annoyance Theatre
Apollo Theater Chicago
Artemisia Theatre
Athenaeum Theatre Productions
Auditorium Theatre
Babes With Blades Theatre Company
Blue Man Group
BoHo Theatre
Broadway In Chicago
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble
Chicago Latino Theater Alliance
Chimera Ensemble
Citadel Theatre
Columbia College Chicago Theatre Department
Compass Theatre
Connective Theatre Company
Court Theatre
Definition Theatre Company
Dominican University Performing Arts Center
Eclipse Theatre Company
Evanston 2nd Act Players
First Floor Theater
First Folio Theatre
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre
Free Street Theater
Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.
Goodman Theatre
Haven Chicago
Her Story Theater
Interrobang Theatre Project
Intrinsic Theatre Company
Invictus Theatre Company
Kicky Productions
Kokandy Productions
Lifeline Theatre
Lira Ensemble
MadKap Productions
Mercury Theater Chicago
Midsommer Flight
Music Theater Works
Pride Arts Center
Promethean Theatre Ensemble
Raue Center for the Arts
Raven Theatre
Red Tape Theatre
Redtwist Theatre
Repertorio Latino Theater Company
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble
Saint Sebastian Players
Saltbox Theatre Collective
Shattered Globe Theatre
Silent Theatre Company
Skokie Theatre
Stage 773
STAGE Lab (Scientists, Technologists and Artists Generating Exploration)
Steep Theatre
Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Strawdog Theatre Company
Teatro tariakuri
Teatro Vista
The Beverly Theatre Guild Chicago
The Gift Theatre
The House Theatre of Chicago
The Neo-Futurists
The Second City
the side project
The Story Theatre
Theatre Above the Law
Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre
TimeLine Theatre Company
Trap Door Theatre
UrbanTheater Company
Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts
Visión Latino Theatre Company
Water People Theater
Writers Theatre