88 Chicago Theatres Come Together to Support Fellow Artists

The Chicago theater community is banding together to raise funds for The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund, a League of Chicago Theatres initiative that directly assists theatre workers who have lost work as a result of COVID-19 and are facing financial uncertainty.

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has led the effort by securing support from 88 local theatre companies to promote a new limited edition "Chicago Acts Together" T-Shirt, which features the names of all participating companies-an incredible showcase of Chicago's robust and diverse theater community.

"Steppenwolf's ethos is ensemble-the guiding principle that we are stronger when we act together. With COVID-19 presenting a massive threat to the well-being of not only Steppenwolf but the entire Chicago arts ecosystem, we wanted to meet this challenge as a united front. We reached out to the community with this proposal and were thrilled with how quickly it was embraced," shares Director of Audience Experience Aaron Aptaker.

Steppenwolf Graphic Designer Christopher Huizar shares, "For this illustration I wanted to depict Chicago in a way that was simultaneously complex and simple. I wanted the many details to reflect how it takes the many aspects of our creative community to reveal the form of our city."

T-shirts are $30 each with an option to donate more. 100% of the proceeds from sales will go directly to the Workers Relief Fund. To purchase, visit Rowboat Creative and their Creatives Who Care initiative at https://creativeswhocare.org/collections/chicagoactstogether.

Additional info on Steppenwolf's website at steppenwolf.org/about-us/chicago-acts-together.

About The Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund:

Recognizing the enormous financial burden to those whose incomes are being adversely impacted by COVID-19, the League of Chicago Theatres with enormous gratitude to The Saints has developed a Chicago Theatre Workers Relief Fund. This Fund is intended to help replace lost income due to theatre closures. The Fund is available to all those who have had to stop work and are not getting paid, including those who were on contract, part time employees and those working on a stipend which was not paid. For more information, visit chicagoplays.com/chicago-theatre-relief-workers-fund/.

List of Participating Theatres:

16th Street Theater

A Red Orchid Theatre

About Face Theatre

Adventure Stage Chicago

After 5 Theatre

American Blues Theater

Annoyance Theatre

Apollo Theater Chicago

Artemisia Theatre

Athenaeum Theatre Productions

Auditorium Theatre

Babes With Blades Theatre Company

Blue Man Group

BoHo Theatre

Broadway In Chicago

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble

Chicago Latino Theater Alliance

Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Chimera Ensemble

Citadel Theatre

Columbia College Chicago Theatre Department

Compass Theatre

Connective Theatre Company

Court Theatre

Definition Theatre Company

Dominican University Performing Arts Center

Eclipse Theatre Company

Evanston 2nd Act Players

First Floor Theater

First Folio Theatre

Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre

Free Street Theater

Ghostlight Ensemble Theatre Co.

Goodman Theatre

Haven Chicago

Her Story Theater

Interrobang Theatre Project

Intrinsic Theatre Company

Invictus Theatre Company

Kicky Productions

Kokandy Productions

Lifeline Theatre

Lira Ensemble

Lookingglass Theatre Company

MadKap Productions

Mercury Theater Chicago

Midsommer Flight

Music Theater Works

Northlight Theatre

Porchlight Music Theatre

Pride Arts Center

Promethean Theatre Ensemble

Raue Center for the Arts

Raven Theatre

Red Tape Theatre

Redtwist Theatre

Repertorio Latino Theater Company

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble

Saint Sebastian Players

Saltbox Theatre Collective

Shattered Globe Theatre

Silent Theatre Company

Skokie Theatre

Stage 773

STAGE Lab (Scientists, Technologists and Artists Generating Exploration)

Steep Theatre

Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Strawdog Theatre Company

Teatro tariakuri

Teatro Vista

The Beverly Theatre Guild Chicago

The Gift Theatre

The House Theatre of Chicago

The Neo-Futurists

The Second City

the side project

The Story Theatre

Theater Oobleck

Theatre Above the Law

Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre

TimeLine Theatre Company

Trap Door Theatre

UrbanTheater Company

Victory Gardens Theater

Virginia Wadsworth Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts

Visión Latino Theatre Company

Water People Theater

Writers Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You