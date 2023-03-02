Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Western Piedmont Symphony Presents MASTERWORKS- MIGHTY MAHLER

Featuring Principal Flutist Laura Stevens in a Bach Orchestral Suite and the Incomparable Fifth Symphony by Gustav Mahler.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents MASTERWORKS: MIGHTY MAHLER featuring Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and Bach's Orchestral Suite No.2 on Saturday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. at P.E. Monroe Auditorium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, the Western Piedmont Symphony will perform inspiring works by two of the world's greatest composers, J.S. Bach and Gustav Mahler. Beginning with Bach's Orchestral Suite No 2, the orchestra will be a smaller ensemble featuring Principal Flutist Laura Stevens. Audiences will feel the vitality of Bach's melodies and the beautiful relationship between them as the flute and bass line ebb and flow. Also known as the "Badinerie," meaning a lively dance or joviality, this piece showcases the playful side of life.

Gustav Mahler, on the other hand, brings the depths of emotion to the forefront with a massive ensemble, ranging from a lonely trumpet to the rapturous full orchestra. Symphony No.5 is truly one of the greatest pieces of music ever put to the page and will be an unparalleled experience for the audience, the musicians, and even the Maestro.

"I am ecstatic that Western Piedmont Symphony is presenting the monumental Symphony No. 5 by Gustav Mahler," said Maestro Matthew Troy. "Mahler intended his symphonies to encompass the entire world and the complete range of the human experience. This music is still relevant in 2023 because it reflects the complex nature of our humanity. I am excited to take our audience on this thrilling and unforgettable musical journey," added Troy.

Western Piedmont Symphony MASTERWORKS: MIGHTY MAHLER is sponsored by Judith and Jim Tarlton, Ann and John Hall, and with generous support from the United Arts Council of Catawba County and the North Carolina Arts Council.

Masterworks tickets are $25-45; students $5 (17 & under or w/valid student ID). Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets, call 828.324.8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Box Office hours are 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Mon. - Fri. The P.E. Monroe Auditorium is located on the campus of Lenoir Rhyne-University at 775 6th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Please note: All programs, artists, venues, prices, and dates are subject to change.

Western Piedmont Symphony's 2022-2023 season - Experience the Music. Hear Your Story - expresses human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 58th season continues with Chamber Classics featuring the Balourdet Quartet on April 1 and Masterworks: The New Colossus featuring violinist Kinga Augustyn on April 22. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2022-2023 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.




