Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards; Greenroom Community Theatre Leads Favorite Theatre!

We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Charlotte Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Alexander McDonald Villarreal
- ETHNICALLY AMBIGIOUS
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
15%
Rob Taylor
- ONE MAN SHOW
- Camel City Playhouse
13%
Brooke McCarthy
- HOW TO BE AN ETHICAL SLUT
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
12%
Anne Lambert
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
11%
Hank West
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
8%
rob taylor
- SCOTLAND
- Camel City Theatre
8%
Artists of AVLMT
- LOVE HEALS
- Asheville Musical Theatre
7%
Tommy Foster
- ME 2
- The Long Room
6%
Rob Taylor
- VAUDEVILLE FROLIC
- Camel City Playhouse
6%
Iris DeWitt
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
6%
carl jones
- AINT I A WOMAN
- cycle bar
4%
Jonathan Wallace
- WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT
- Fire/Pit Theatre Company
3%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Claire Depaoli
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
11%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
9%
Juniper Dickens
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
7%
Mekisha Rivers
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Amanda Diorio
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
6%
John C.Wilson & Mary Isom
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Brian Jones
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
5%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
4%
Sam Stowe
- PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%
Angie Dolan
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Shay Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Isabel Gonzalez
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Matilyn Hull
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Lily Bodnar
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
3%
Gina Clarke
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Erin Leigh Knowles
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Carrie Plew
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Creative Greensboro
2%
Sharlie Duncan
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Vanessa Davis
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Rebecca White
- MIRACLE ON 31ST STREET
- Old Courthouse Theatre
2%
Katie Muckenfuss
- COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
1%
Jonathan Van Dyke
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Renee Welsh Noel
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Angela Harris
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
11%
Lauren Parker & Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Andy Lominac
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERROS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
7%
Tara Raczenski
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Mykie Upchurch
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Amanda McLoughlin
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
6%
Daisy Neske
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Eric Gagliardo
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL 10TH ANNIVERSARY
- High Point Community Theatre
4%
Marie Novak
- CABARET
- Little theater of Gastonia
3%
Rachel Engstrom
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Daisy Neske
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
3%
Matt McKinney
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%
Beth Killian
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Freddie Harward
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Beck Jones
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Brittany Price
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Emma Lee Kurts
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Daisy Neske
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Beth Killian
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Sarah Kate Padraza and Gabriel Beech
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Beck Jones
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Sarah Gross
- CABARET
- Old courthouse theatre
2%
Jordan McKenzie Deese
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%
Tara Radcinski
- PERSUADED
- Pinwheel Productions
1%
Beck Jones
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
14%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
13%THE NUTCRACKER:A CHILDREN’S BALLET
- Lincoln cultural center
11%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
11%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
9%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
7%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
7%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
4%COMPANY
- Kernersville Little Theatre
4%MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont opera
2%Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher Donoghue
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Ashleigh B. Curry
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Chad Edwards
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Jamie Lawson
- CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Theatre Alliance
6%
Allison Andrews
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Autumn Bolton & Erika Danielle
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
3%
Katie Jo Icenhower
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Tiffany Christian
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
3%
Tod Kubo
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Candice Dickinson
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- HART Theatre
3%
Dallas McKinney
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
3%
Thao Nyguen
- SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Jessica Forwerck
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Carly McMinn
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Courtney Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Amy McCleary
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Ana Carnes
- CINDERELLA
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Scott Daniel
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Tyler Baucom
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Gabriel Beech
- SONG FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Joanna Underwood
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Rowan Bishop
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Breanna Saurez
- ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players
2%Best Direction Of A Play
John David Brown III
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
9%
Christopher Donoghue
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Lauren Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Bryan Rife
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
6%
John C. Wilson
- THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Autumn Bolton & Becca DeGregory
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
6%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
6%
Phil Powell
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%
Erin McCarson
- THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Tomeka Allen
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
David Bricquet
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Jess Forwerck
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Tatum Terry
- THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Philip Powell
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Joey Upper
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
1%
Lily Oden
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
1%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
1%
Heather Wilson-Bowlby
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
1%
Bill Morgan
- MURDER AT THE HOWARD JOHNSON’S
- The Green Room Community Theatre
1%
Jason Roland
- THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Dakota Mann
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
1%
Jill Bloede
- THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
1%
Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Dalton Isaac
- MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
1%Best Ensemble THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%1776
- Belmont Abbey College
8%OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
4%PRINCE OF EGYPT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%LITTLE SHOW OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%A CHORUS LINE
- The Lotus Project
2%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
1%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Emily Stanton
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
13%
Danielle Comeau
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
11%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Jason Irons
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
7%
Suzanne Vaughan
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
6%A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
Bill West-Davis
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
4%
Pete DeGregory
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Kodi Yara
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Rod Oden
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
3%
Jason Williams
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
3%
Abby Auman
- MISERY
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Abby Auman
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Jason Irons
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Suzanne Vaughn
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Emily Stanton
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%
Zach Holditch
- THE CIVIL WAR
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%
Juan Leon
- YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Carol Sigmon
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Bill West-Davis
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Jennifer O'Kelly
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
1%
Mike Wood
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Latrice Negron
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
1%
Chris Barcroft
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Heaven Watson-Weary
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
14%
Jim Eddings
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
10%
Gabriel Beech and Michael Sisk
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
10%
Dan Dodson
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
10%
Joel Fingerhut
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
7%
Michael Sisk
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%
John Crawley
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theatre
5%
Chris Tilley
- AVENUE Q
- Camel City Playhouse
4%
Michael Sisk
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Lindsey Schroeder
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
4%
Peter Leo
- THE ADDAMS FAMILY
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%
Brooke Bell
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
4%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Christy Elkins
- SWEENEY TODD
- Summerfield Stage Company
3%
Jeff Hartman
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community theater
2%
Vicki Harvell
- FIRST DATE
- Fort Mill Community Playhouse
2%
Justin Smith
- SWEENEY TODD
- Queens university
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Michael Sisk
- THE FANTASTICKS
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Pam Farnsworth
- CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Hickory Community theater
2%Best Musical 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
7%THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
7%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
6%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Queens University
3%NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Just 2 Guys
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Theatre Charlotte
2%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%HAIRSPRAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
2%SISTER ACT
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
2%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- Uwharrie Players
2%THE BODYGAURD
- Piedmont Players Theater
2%GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
2%MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
1%THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
22%NUNS OF CAMELOT
- Camel City Playhouse
14%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
12%SEX, LIES, AND A SYCAMORE TREE
- Charlotte's Off Broadway
12%MISSISSIPPI QUEENS
- Theatre Statesville
9%ELECTRIDAD
- Three Bone Theatre
8%LEMURIA
- Creative Greensboro
8%A MAMA JALLOH STEW
- Camel City Playhouse
8%DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
7%Best Performer In A Musical
Ethan McEntire
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
8%
Nathan Sebens
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
6%
Gray Smith
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Patrick Stepp
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
5%
Aniyah Blair-Young
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
4%
Grace Carmody
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Heaven Watson Weary
- HAIRPSRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Chris Cannon
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Candice Dickinson
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%
Antonella Psocik
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Andrew Turnbull
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%
Autumn Eudy
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Ashley West Davis
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Zoe Zelonky
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Emily Bowling
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Mars Mignon
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
JJ Monteleone
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Christina Aderholdt
- ALICE BY HEART
- Cherryville Little Theatre
1%
Martha Merritt
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
1%
Tyler Poplin
- GREASE
- Ansonia Theatre
1%
Destiny Wolf
- VIOLET
- Theatre Charlotte
1%
Abigail Gordiany
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Elizabeth DeVault
- INTO THE WOODS
- Asheville Community Theater
1%
Dontavious D. Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ethan McEntire
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
8%
Ashley Brayton
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
7%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
5%
Mark Walek
- THE GREAT EASTER EGG HUNT
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
4%
Isaac Hampton
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Erika Danielle
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%
Mike Wirth
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln theatre guild
3%
Kathleen Niemann
- THE CAKE
- HART Theatre
3%
Adam Peal
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
3%
Tyler Poplin
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
3%
Alan Steele
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Montford Parkplayers
3%
Jake Ensey
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Wilson Mericle
- SORDID LIVES
- High Point Community Theatre
2%
Matthew Lasalle
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
2%
Aubrey Kowalski
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
2%
Guy Winker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
David Bricquet
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
2%
Ann Breitbach
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
David Merritt Jr.
- HAMLET
- Shared Radiance
2%
Quinn Terry
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
1%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
1%
Tanisha Watkins
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
1%
Elize Rodriguez
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
1%
Kathy Cissna
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
1%
Emily Emerson
- 5 TIMES IN ONE NIGHT
- Spirit Gum Theatre
1%Best Play TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
8%CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
6%THE GIN GAME
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Theatre Charlotte
4%SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
4%THE CAKE
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
4%RUMORS
- Lee Street Theatre
3%THE HUMANS
- Davidson Community Players
3%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
3%THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST
- Belmont Abbey College
3%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- piedmont players theater
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM
- Shakespeare & Friends
2%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%ROSENCRANTZ AND GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD
- Camel City Playhouse
2%FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre Of Winston Salem
2%THE MOORS
- Just Two Guys Productions
2%THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE
- Camel City Playhouse
2%AND THEN THERE WERE NONE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%THE HOT WING KING
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
2%Best Production of an Opera MAN OF LA MANCHA
- Piedmont Opera
52%AFRICAN QUEENS
- Piedmont Opera
33%PAGLIACCI
- Piedmont Opera
15%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker & Ethan Parker
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
10%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
10%
Philip Powell & This Robot Dreams
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
8%
Bill Kimrey
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Dilworth Players
4%
Michael Shelton
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
4%
This Robot Dreams
- UNNECESSARY FARCE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
4%
Chris Timmons
- CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
4%
Drew Strezpek
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
4%
Nicole DePietro
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- RAH! Theatre
4%
Fatima V. Njie
- MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Tom Bastek
- THE MOUSETRAP
- HART Theatre
3%
Matt Lowe
- NEWSIES
- High Point Community Theatre
3%
Chip Decker
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
3%
Dakota Mann
- GUESS WHO'S COMING TO DINNER
- Hendersonville Theatre
3%
Eric Seale
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
3%
Ruth Anne Harris
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Tom Bastek
- ANYTHING GOES
- HART Theatre
2%
Tom Bastek
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Christopher Cohen/Rob Taylor
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Bess Park
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Gabriel Beech, Matt Padraza, and Jamie Perrera
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Brian J. Rassler
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Matt and Rachael Morris
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
2%
Rachael & Matt Morris
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Jeff Weber/Weber Scenic
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lauren Parker
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
15%
Gary Sivak
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
12%
Shane Young
- MORIARTY
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
10%
Jeremy Engel
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
8%
Blake Upchurch
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
7%
Aaron Ybarra
- AN ILIAD
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
6%
Christian Underwood
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- The Green Room Theatre
6%
Chris Stonnell & Steve Harper
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
5%
Montavius Blocker and Carly McMinn
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
5%
Dan Beckmann
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Rob Taylor/Peter Wilson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
3%
Dalton Isaac
- THE MIRACLE WORKER
- Theatre Statesville
3%
Bo Garrard
- HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Bo Garrard
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Matt Padraza
- SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
- The Green Room Community Theatre
2%
Dakota Mann
- LIFE SUCKS
- Hendersonville Theatre
2%
Bo Garrard
- THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Logan Carter
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Bo Garrard
- FOREVER PLAID
- Mountain Theatre Company
1%
Megan Shotwell
- THE COTTAGE
- Lees-McRae Summer Theatre
1%
Logan Carter
- THE THIN PLACE
- Post Mortem Players
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Becky Layman
- CABARET
- Little Theater of Gastonia
8%
Ashley West-Davis
- MATILDA
- The Green Room Community Theatre
8%
Daniel Becker
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%
Amber Engel
- GROUNDHOG DAY
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Ethan McEntire
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
4%
Alex Manley
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
3%
David McDonald
- OKLAHOMA!
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%
Ash Wirth
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln theatre guild
2%
Heaven Watson-Weary
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Vance Riley
- DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
2%
Dontavious Harris
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Lucien Hinton
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Clayton Morgan
- OKLAHOMA!
- The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem
2%
Annie Williams
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Erica Taylor
- THE COLOR PURPLE REVIVAL
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Gio Bernard
- 1776
- Belmont Abbey College
2%
Leslie Roberts
- THE BODYGUARD
- Piedmont Players Theatre
2%
Seth Yarman
- SWEENEY TODD
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Brandon Jordan
- HEATHERS
- RAH! Theatre
2%
Al Dollar
- THE BURNT PART BOYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
2%
Brad Call
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Naimah Coleman
- ANYTHING GOES
- Haywood Arts Regional Theatre
2%
Erin McCarson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
2%
Ally Teeples
- WAITRESS
- Hickory Community Theatre
2%
Alexis Bowman
- HAIRSPRAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Andrew Achter
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Belmont Abbey College
9%
Alex Brooks
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
9%
Derrick T. Harley
- YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
5%
Joe Farmer
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
5%
Greyson Helms
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Legacy Theater and Music Company
3%
Alexander McDonald Villareal
- DEATH COMES TO PLAY
- The Sublime Theatre and Press
3%
Kevin Burke
- CLUE
- Little Theater of Gastonia
3%
Tanisha Watkins
- DOUBT
- Stained Glass Playhouse
2%
Reed Conley
- PUMP BOYS AND DINETTES
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
2%
Sarah Thompson
- MACBETH
- Camel City Playhouse
2%
Branden Nufher
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Will Taylor
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Post Mortem Players
2%
Blake Lundy
- PUFFS
- Little theater of Gastonia
2%
Jude Novak
- PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
2%
Steve Forster
- YOU CAN’T TAKE IT WITH YOU
- Uwharrie Players
2%
Kelsey Garber
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Kady Tilly
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Andrew Hatley
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS: YOUNG ADVENTURERS EDITION
- Cherryville Little Theatre
2%
Destiny Wolf
- MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
- Davidson Community Players
2%
Amir Cooper
- FEEDING BEATRICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Anaiah Jones
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Central Piedmont Community College
2%
Scott Major
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%
Ann Breitbach
- MORIARTY
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
2%
Glen Caulder
- WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
2%
Ethan Fite
- DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Greenroom Community Theatre
2%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production PUFFS
- Little Theater of Gastonia
13%CATCH ME IF YOU CAN
- Theatre Charlotte
13%BEETLEJUICE
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
13%MATILDA
- The Green Room Theatre
9%YO HO HO: A PIRATE’S CHRISTMAS
- Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- The Green Room Theatre
6%CINDERELLA YOUTH PLAY
- Lincoln Theatre Guild
6%ZOMBIE PROM
- Piedmont Players Theatre
5%DIARY OF A WIMPY KID, THE MUSICAL
- Children's Theatre of Charlotte
4%SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL
- Central Piedmont Community College
4%WINNIE THE POOH
- Ansonia Theatre
4%THE STINKY CHEESE MAN
- Southern Appalachian Repertory Theatre
3%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- matthews Playhouse
3%JUNGLE BOOK
- Little Theatre of Winston Salem
3%HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
- Mountain Theatre Company
3%THE ADVENTURES OF FROG AND TOAD
- Uwharrie Players
2%LA GUITARRISTA
- Lenoir-Rhyne University Playmakers
1%I PROMISE
- Spring Theatre
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Greenroom Community Theatre
13%
Little Theater of Gastonia
12%
Little Theatre of Winston Salem
11%
Belmont Abbey College
8%
Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance
6%
Lincoln Theatre Guild
5%
HART Theatre
5%
RAH! Theatre
3%
Cherryville Little Theatre
3%
Mountain Theatre Company
3%
Theatre Charlotte
3%
High Point Community Theatre
3%
Montford Park Players
2%
Legacy Theater and Music Company
2%
Matthews playhouse
2%
Camel City Playhouse
2%
Just 2 Guys
2%
Theatre Statesville
1%
piedmont players theater
1%
Central Piedmont Community College
1%
Creative Greensboro
1%
spirit gum theatre
1%
Hendersonville Theatre
1%
Old Courthouse Theatre
1%
Post Mortem Players
1%