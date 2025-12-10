Charlotte Symphony Orchestra Will Present MOZART 360 At Booth Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Charlotte Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Charlotte & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra will present MOZART 360, an intimate in-the-round program designed to bring audiences closer to the orchestra for an exploration of Mozart’s music.

Performances will take place at Booth Playhouse with three offerings across two days. The concert will frame Mozart’s musical evolution with movements from Symphony No. 41 and include works from his early compositions through his major operatic and orchestral repertoire.

The program will feature excerpts from Mozart’s First Symphony, written at the age of eight, alongside selections from Don Giovanni and Eine kleine Nachtmusik. The in-the-round setting will place listeners just feet from the musicians, highlighting instrumental detail and ensemble interaction. The format follows the CSO’s recent presentation of Beethoven 360, which used a similar surround-seating approach.

Tickets

Tickets for MOZART 360 are $35 and will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 11 at 12 p.m.

About the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra is the oldest continuously operating symphony orchestra in the Carolinas and presents approximately 150 concerts each season. Led by Music Director Kwamé Ryan, the CSO employs 65 full-time musicians, supports four youth orchestras, and provides extensive educational programming throughout Charlotte-Mecklenburg. Founded in 1932, the orchestra serves more than 150,000 audience members annually and plays a central cultural role in the region.

