DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS and THE GATHERING Come to Charlotte

Apr. 19, 2023  

Both the McColl Family Theatre and Wells Fargo Playhouse will have shows this weekend at Children's Theatre of Charlotte at ImaginOn.

The popular childrens' book by Mo Willems, "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!", is a hit musical for ages 4 and up. The story won the Caldecott Medal in 2004 and celebrates its inception 20 years this month. On social media, the show creators have been noting the whimsical set and lighting design by Aimee Hanyzewski and Robyn Warfield. The Mo Willems Workshop wished Children's Theatre of Charlotte a "great show" last weekend for their opening, and Mr. Warburton, co-writer of the musical and renowned animator, tweeted "What a beautiful set! Wish the Pigeon could drive me to see this!"

The show, which opened last weekend, is full of energy. Deborah Wicks La Puma's music has audiences dancing in their seats and singing along with the actors through Charlene Miranda Thomas' music direction. The show's whimsical movement vocabulary is evident through Alicia Tafoya's direction and Tammy Fox's choreography, and the puppets designed by Magda Guichard come to life under Kevin Sario's puppet direction. It's truly a show for all senses thanks to Benjamin G. Stickels sound design and the in-house creative team at Children's Theatre of Charlotte.

The "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical" continues through May 7 at the McColl Family Theatre with shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Children's Theatre of Charlotte presents a new play created by the Cherokee Historical Association and written by Marion Waggoner. It takes residence at the Wells Fargo Playhouse for just this weekend. From the nation that brought our state the historical drama "Unto These Hills," comes a new play for younger audiences called "The Gathering."

North Carolina is the home to several Native American tribes, however, the state only recognizes eight. In "The Gathering," the lead characters discuss the history of the Cherokee tribe and how it split during The Indian Removal Act of 1830. This led to the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians in North Carolina, and to Cherokee Nation United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The play dispels misconceptions about Native life and bridges a gap in history that is often left unsaid. "It's important to expose audiences to the history and cultural background that is deeply connected to where we are today as a people," says Artistic Director Marina Hunley-Graham. "'The Gathering' brings to life an important part of American history in a modern way with the hope that audiences leave with a greater understanding of Cherokee history, and more empathy and tolerance for cultures that differ from their own."

For more information about "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!" and "The Gathering," please visit www.ctcharlotte.org.




