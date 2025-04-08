Children's Theatre of Charlotte Reveals 2025-26 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Children's Theatre of Charlotte has announced its 2025-26 season, a lineup of productions that transports audiences through thrilling adventures, heartwarming stories, and imaginative worlds. With the theme 'Journey With Us', families are invited to explore incredible destinations—from the magical Emerald City to the inspiring open skies of history-making aviators, and even to the snow-capped kingdom of Arendelle.

The 2025-26 season celebrates the power of storytelling through journeys both physical and emotional. “I'm very excited about this season because it is a season that celebrates fearless adventure,” said Adam Burke, Artistic Director of Children's Theatre of Charlotte. “It celebrates the fearlessness of a shy boy making a first friend, a young Bessie Coleman flying a plane for the first time, and a young Rudolph as he makes his way to save his friends and family. Each production offers a unique opportunity for young audiences to step into different worlds, experience diverse perspectives, and discover the magic of live theatre.”

Embark on an unforgettable adventure with this lineup.

2025-26 Season Titles

"Journey to Oz"

An interactive adventure where audience members become part of Dorothy's whirlwind journey through Oz

"The Invisible Boy"

A high-spirited musical about friendship and belonging, adapted from the beloved book by Trudy Ludwig. Part of The Kindness Project

"Bessie Coleman: Fearless and Free"

The inspiring tale of the first African-American woman of Native-American descent to hold a pilot's license

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"

The beloved holiday classic flies from screen to stage in this heartwarming musical

"Topsy-Turvy Cinderella"

A lively retelling of the fairy tale, inspired by the British style of Panto, complete with outrageous comedy and audience participation

"The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show"

Eric Carle's timeless story comes to life with over 75 puppets in this visually stunning production

"Esperanza Rising"

A powerful adaptation of Pam Muñoz Ryan's award-winning novel about resilience and new beginnings

"Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical"

The smash hit brings Elsa, Anna, and the kingdom of Arendelle to dazzling life on stage

"New Kid"

A clever and insightful take on new beginnings told through an imaginative language twist

"Tiny & Large: BIG Friends"

A brand-new PreK show exploring the wonder of unlikely friendships

Save on Tickets! - Season subscriptions go on sale April 10, offering audiences 20% savings on tickets. Single tickets will be available for purchase on May 1.

Field Trips & Touring Performances - Schools and organizations looking to bring their students for a field trip to Children's Theatre of Charlotte at ImaginOn, or to book a visit from the Resident Touring Company, can begin scheduling starting April 22.

Unified Auditions for the 2025-26 Season - Auditions for the upcoming season will be held on the following dates:

May 19-20: Students (ages 9 through grade 12)

May 30-31: Adults (ages 18 and up)

Student roles will be available in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Disney's Frozen the Broadway Musical." The Resident Touring Company will feature productions of "Topsy-Turvy Cinderella" and "New Kid," while "Tiny & Large: BIG Friends" will be part of the PreK tour. All other shows in the lineup are Mainstage productions.

Join Children's Theatre of Charlotte, sponsored by Bank of America, for a season of adventure, wonder, and heartwarming stories that inspire and delight audiences of all ages! For more details, visit ctcharlotte.org.

