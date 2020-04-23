Chickspeare Presents HOP, DROP & PLAY in Celebration of Shakespeare's Birthday

Join Chickspeare and friends on Facebook Friday April 24 for a virtual Shakespeare-inspired original short play festival experience - from our houses to yours. We'll keep our distance but guarantee there'll be lots of opportunities to be social!

ABOUT THE SHOW: Starting at 9am on Thursday morning, April 23, six playwright/acting teams will be given a unique Shakespeare and craft beer-inspired writing prompt. They will write, act and video a 10-min play. By 9am Friday, they will submit brand new, never before seen video productions of their 10-15 minute plays.

Throughout the day Friday April 24, beginning at Noon, Chickspeare will be posting these plays on Facebook & Instagram, along with a sprinkling of special guest appearances, trivia, and other fun surprises! Participating artist teams include Jenn and Andrea, Jessica and Nathaniel, Chester and Katy, Nicia and Chaz, and Anne and Alan.

They are excited to present these Creative Experiments in celebration of Shakespeare's 456th birthday!

Gooooooo CHICKSPEARE! http://chickspeare.com/current-show/





