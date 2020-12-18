Charlotte Symphony Announces Winter Season

The Charlotte Symphony has announced details for a revised winter season featuring four new virtual concerts, streamed directly from the Knight and Belk Theaters. Highlights include an all-English program and Beethoven's first and seventh symphonies, conducted by Music Director Christopher Warren-Green; concertos featuring Concertmaster Calin Lupanu and Principal Trumpet Alex Wilborn; and contemporary works by Jessie Montgomery and Leonardo Balada, led by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees.

Christopher Warren-Green Conducts Holst + Elgar

Music Director Christopher Warren-Green returns to the podium to conduct an all-English program featuring Elgar's Serenade for Strings, Walton's Two Pieces for Strings from Henry V; and Holst's St. Paul's Suite. The concert will be live streamed from the Knight Theater on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and available to stream until Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Mozart Night Music

Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees leads the CSO in Jessie Montgomery's Starburst; the first two movements from Mozart's Eine Kleine Nachtmusik; Leonardo Balada's A Little Night Music in Harlem; and Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in D minor, featuring Concertmaster Calin Lupanu as soloist. The concert, pre-recorded at the Knight Theater, will be available for streaming from Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. until Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Beethoven Symphony No. 1

The Charlotte Symphony, led by Christopher Warren-Green, continues its celebration of Beethoven in his 250th birthday year when they perform the composer's ground breaking Symphony No. 1. The program will also include the Overture from Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. The concert will be live streamed from the Knight Theater on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. and available to stream until Saturday, February 27, 2021

Beethoven Symphony No. 7

CSO Principal Trumpet Alex Wilborn performs as soloist in Hummel's Concerto for Trumpet in a concert also featuring Beethoven's Symphony No. 7. The concert, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, will be pre-recorded at the Belk Theater and available to stream from Saturday, March 6, 2021 until Saturday, March 13, 2021.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, previously scheduled live concerts through March 13, 2021 will be canceled or replaced by the virtual concerts. The Charlotte Symphony will work to gradually phase in live, indoor audiences as local conditions safely allow.