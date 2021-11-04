Celebrate The Holidays With The Charlotte Symphony

The Charlotte Symphony's 2021 holiday season presents beloved annual traditions, seasonal hallmarks, exciting new performances, and a family-friendly Christmas movie with the Oscar-nominated score performed live to the complete film.

Magic of Christmas

A longstanding tradition, the Charlotte Symphony's Magic of Christmas offers sing-alongs, falling snow, and all your musical holiday favorites including "Let It Snow!," "Sleigh Ride," and "White Christmas." The program, conducted by Resident Conductor Christopher James Lees, will also feature Samuel Coleridge-Taylor's Christmas Overture and an appearance by superstar vocalist and entertainer Tony DeSare.

Emmy Award-winning composer Gary Fry, who wrote "Christmastime in Charlotte," will collaborate with Lees and the CSO to design the magical holiday show. The Knight Theater will be transformed into a holiday wonderland with lighting, decorations, and special holiday guests.

Home Alone in Concert

The Charlotte Symphony will present Home Alone in Concert with John Williams's Oscar nominated score performed live to the film, conducted by David Glover

Handel Messiah

Handel's Messiah returns, featuring Ian Watson conducting and leading the orchestra from the harpsichord, soprano Amanda Forsythe, alto Emily Marvosh, tenor Brian Giebler, bass Andrew Garland, and the Charlotte Master Chorale.

A Very Thorgy Christmas

NYC-based drag performance artist Thorgy Thor will join the Charlotte Symphony for the world premiere of her holiday show, led by Christopher James Lees.

Cirque de Noël

The circus meets the symphony for a show filled with awe-inspiring acrobatics and musical holiday favorites.

New Year's Eve with Melinda Doolittle

American idol finalist and soul-stirring vocalist Melinda Doolittle joins the Charlotte Symphony to ring in the New Year with an unforgettable night of music. The evening includes a post concert party with champagne and dancing.

Tickets are available now and may be purchased online at charlottesymphony.org/holidays.