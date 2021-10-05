Carolina Theatre Requires Proof of Vaccination Or Negative COVID-19 Test

Beginning October 4, 2021, the Carolina Theatre of Durham is requiring all guests to provide PRINTED proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72-hours of your event OR proof of full vaccination prior to entrance to the venue.

Additional policies may apply on a show-by-show basis.

The City of Durham requires face coverings to be worn at all times while in our building, except when actively eating or drinking. A face cover should be placed over the nose and mouth after each bite or sip.

For the safety of all, the Carolina Theatre of Durham is requiring that all guests must have received a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the venue and provide PRINTED, dated, and time-stamped proof of a negative result prior to entering the venue OR be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least two weeks after final dose) and provide proof of vaccination - either the original vaccination card or a printed copy of the vaccination card. Find a COVID-19 vaccination site or schedule a COVID-19 test.

Unvaccinated fans with a valid medical restriction will be required to take a COVID-19 diagnostic test within 72-hours before entry to the facility and must provide printed proof of negative result prior to entering the venue.

Varied COVID-19 policies may apply to the show you are attending due to artist request. We suggest ticketholders double-check policies for each show they are attending by visiting the event page on our website and our pre-show emails.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://carolinatheatre.org/visit/health-and-safety-policies/.