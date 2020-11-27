Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ballet and Performing Arts Centre Presents IN A NUTSHELL

The performance will be available for viewing on December 12th.

Nov. 27, 2020  

With the ever-changing world we live in today, the Ballet and Performing Arts Centre had to make a few changes regarding its live performances. Like so many other events this year, they have had to get creative with their annual The Nutcracker performance.

This year they will record the performance on November 29th, which will be available for viewing on December 12th. This is an abbreviated version of the traditional production of The Nutcracker, titled "In A Nutshell."

The company will perform on stage at Reynolds Auditorium like in the past, but this year there will be no live audience.

The cost to view the video (via Vimeo) will be $40 per household. You can purchase your access at https://www.balletandperformingartscentre.org/in-a-nutshell-performance.


