BANTER PODCAST LIVE Comes to DPAC Next Month

Everyone's favorite podcast, BANTER, is taking their top-rated show on the road for the first time ever for a LIVE podcast recording session at DPAC on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Karl Jacobs, Sapnap, and GeorgeNotFound, part of MrBeasts' crew, are three of the world's largest streamers and digital creators with a combined audience of over 80 million followers across their digital platforms.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM.