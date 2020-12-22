Appalachian Theatre Receives Challenge Grant, With Donations Being Matched Up To $100,000

The Appalachian Theatre has announced that it has received a major challenge grant. Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, up to $100,000 in new gifts will be matched. Gifts via memberships, Take-A-Seat, and donations into January are eligible!

The theatre is inviting everyone to become founding members of The Friends of The APP and play an active role in helping the organization present extraordinary artists, foster innovative programs and provide the community with a welcoming place to gather.

Tickets sales only cover a fraction of the cost of operating this wonderful home for the arts. With your annual membership, outstanding film, concerts, plays, comedy, and educational programs will continue to grow each year setting new standards in artistic excellence.

"Most of our generous donors make their year-end contributions in the last weeks of December," said John Cooper, past chair of the board of trustees and head of the theatre's resource development committee, "and this unexpected gift provides an incentive to dig a little deeper in their philanthropy knowing that any and all new gifts will be matched dollar- for-dollar."

Learn more and donate at https://www.apptheatre.org/donate.