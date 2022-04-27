American Dance Festival Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for the 2022 American Dance Festival (ADF) season are now on sale. Celebrating its 89th season, ADF is welcoming back audiences to its first full season in three years with over 25 dance companies performing both indoors and outdoors.

Performances will be in multiple venues across Durham June 3-July 20 and will return to Raleigh and the Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Theater in the Museum Park September 8-11 as ADF presents a series of outdoor performances in association with the North Carolina Museum of Art.

The 2022 season includes performances from long-standing powerhouses like the Paul Taylor Dance Company, Pilobolus, Rennie Harris Puremovement, and the Limón Dance Company. There will also be 16 ADF commissioned works including five from North Carolina choreographers.

Special offers and discounts are available including our 25% off group discount, Pick 4 Package offer, and ADF GO. The ADF Go program is designed to make modern dance more accessible and affordable for young arts lovers. Audience members ages 18-30 have the opportunity to purchase a $15 ticket to most performances. ADF Go patrons may purchase tickets one hour prior to the performance at the box office and must present a valid ID when picking up tickets.

The Children's Saturday Matinee series presents performances by three acclaimed professional dance companies, Rennie Harris Puremovement, Paul Taylor Dance Company, and Pilobolus. These one-hour performances are specially curated to ignite and inspire the imaginations of children, and each one is followed by a FREE Kids' Party in the theater lobby, complete with live music and activities. With generous support provided by Jody and John Arnhold, all tickets to children's matinees are $12.



Tickets are available for purchase online at americandancefestival.org or through the Duke University Box Office at 919-684-4444 Tuesday & Thursday 11 am-5 pm.