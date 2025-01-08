YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN Comes to Lancaster

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Prima Theatre will present the beloved musical You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown from February 7 through February 23, offering audiences a heartwarming and nostalgic experience inspired by Charles Schulz’s iconic Peanuts comic strip.

This professional production stands out with its uniquely intimate venue, where no seat is more than four rows from the action. Set in a thrust U-shaped seating arrangement, audiences are immersed in the performance, feeling a part of the Peanuts gang’s world. Combining a dynamic cast of professional performers with an intergenerational appeal, the show speaks to children, parents, and grandparents alike, creating shared moments of joy and laughter.

“Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang have this incredible ability to make us laugh while tugging at our heartstrings,” said Director Joshua William Green. “This show is pure joy—it’s funny, heartwarming, and just what we all need right now. I can’t wait for audiences to experience it up close.”

Comments