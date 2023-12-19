Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

World Premiere OFF THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD Takes The Stage At Prima Theatre

World premiere production at Prima Theatre offers a modern twist on "The Wizard of Oz" story.

Six years ago, the founder and Executive Artistic Producer of Prima Theatre, Mitch Nugent, started thinking about how Dorothy's story from The Wizard of Oz would play out in the age of digital technology. In this modern version, Dorothy is fed up with the constant barrage of digital interfaces, advertising, and superficiality around her. She longs for a more profound and meaningful life, even if it means straying away from the yellow brick road.

 

Nugent realized that this contemporary interpretation would make for an in-the-round production. In this new iteration, the beloved characters embark on a journey solely through pop music hits with lyrics that push the story forward, creating a unique experience. The concept, Off The Yellow Brick Road, will debut on the Prima stage in February 2024.

 

The team behind the project is notable. Matthew Herman, a highly sought-after set designer from California, has created an immersive environment beyond Prima's usual sets, requiring collaboration from the professionals at Rock Lititz. Members of Tait's Global Operations team have volunteered their time to transform the theatre into a 4D sensory experience that explores new frontiers in sound, lighting, scenery, wind, scent, and special effects, creating an unforgettable production. Cody Smith, renowned for his work with the Radio City Rockettes team, will direct and choreograph, while Ali Murphy, a former Prima NextGen intern now a star in Nashville, will serve as the Music Director.

 

Nugent envisions the production as Dorothy meeting Scarecrow, perched up, singing the Beatles' “Blackbird," and the Tin Man as a love-struck heartthrob straight out of a 90s boy band. The Lion would be portrayed as a boisterous friend hiding behind a load of feline makeup. These fresh takes on the Oz characters require talent from across the country.

 

Bringing new life to the character of Dorothy is Jarynn Whitney, a performing artist phenom who appeared in two runs of the Broadway hit musical SIX, making history as one of the youngest performers to take a lead role in the production's history.

 

According to Nugent, this world premiere production uniquely blends an immersive pop concert-style theatrical experience to imagine a vibrant life in the digital age. “I'm beyond excited to share this new production with Lancaster residents and visitors!”

 

 

A world premiere pop concert theatrical experience plays February 9-24. Tickets start at $58, available at Click Here or (717) 327-5124. Prima Theatre is situated at 941 Wheatland Avenue in Lancaster, PA. The venue offers free on-site parking and has wide, handicap-accessible seating.


