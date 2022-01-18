Theresa Caputo's Live Show Comes to the Hershey Theatre In May

Theresa Caputo, from TLC's hit show, "Long Island Medium," will appear live at Hershey Theatre on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Theresa Caputo Live! "The Experience" brings Caputo face-to-face with her fans, as she lets spirits guide her through the audience. A video display ensures everyone in the venue has an up-close and hands-on experience regardless of seat location. "The experience isn't about believing in mediums. It's about witnessing something life-changing" said Caputo. "It's like 'Long Island Medium' live, witnessing first-hand spirit communication."

The highly-rated show "Long Island Medium" follows Caputo's life as a typical Long Island mom with one very big difference - she can communicate with the dead. Since she cannot "turn off" this gift, messages from departed loved ones can come through at any time, which leads to spontaneous readings with those she encounters. In addition to her television show, Caputo has appeared on programs like "Jay Leno," "Jimmy Fallon," "Steve Harvey," "Live with Kelly and Michael," "Dr. Oz," and "The Today Show."

Caputo has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.TheresaCaputo.com.