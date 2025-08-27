Theatre Harrisburg Mourns The Loss Of Jay Krevky

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Harrisburg has announced the passing of Jay Krevsky, a beloved artist, educator, benefactor, and longtime supporter of both the theatre and the greater Harrisburg arts community.

“There is no name that figures more prominently in Theatre Harrisburg’s 100-year history than Jay Krevsky,” the organization shared. “His love for the arts leaves an indelible mark on Theatre Harrisburg’s stage and in Harrisburg at large.”

Together with his wife Nancy, Jay Krevsky’s extraordinary generosity led to the naming of the Theatre’s Production Center in their honor. Yet his legacy extends far beyond philanthropy. A tireless advocate and passionate supporter, Krevsky dedicated decades of his life to sustaining and nurturing the theatre he loved, shaping its past, present, and future.

Theatre Harrisburg extends its heartfelt condolences to Jay’s family, friends, and to the wider artistic community that he touched. His loss will be deeply felt, but his impact will continue to resonate for generations to come.